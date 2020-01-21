Apple’s Surprising New iPhone Must Ignore American Success

As momentum builds around the return of the iPhone SE ,or the update to the iPhone 8, take your pick, it’s important to look beyond the impact of the cheaper iPhone in the US. The presumptively named iPhone 9 will do well in Apple’s for the home market, but it feels tailor made for markets such as China and India.

That’s not to say that the iPhone 9 (nèe iPhone SE2) will not go on sale in North America and Europe – it will and I expect it to do very well. As previously noted the release of the lower priced iPhone will create opportunities for Apple to increase the user base of the platform, to challenge the rise of the mid-priced flagship styled handsets, and to expand the potential markets for its subscription services. As I wrote earlier this month:

“…It’s no longer just about the hardware, it’s about software and services. It’s about generating recurring revenue from iCloud storage, Apple Music subscriptions, the ongoing push into ‘TV’ and video. That’s a strategy that needs a wide user base to sell subscriptions. The iPhone SE2, while not the cheapest of smartphones, will be the cheapest iPhone of this generation on the market when it is launched. “

The iPhone 9 has a bigger market to conquer. It needs to hit China and India as hard as possible. Thankfully what we know about Apple’s upcoming iPhone points to significant benefits in these countries that could make this smartphone a bigger success story overseas, especially in India.

To start with, the Indian smartphone market has space for significant growth Compared to the saturated markets of North America and Europe, these countries remain relatively untapped with huge growth potential. Software and services may continue to grow, but the lion’s share of Apple’s income still comes from hardware sales. Saturated markets will keep things stable, but for growth in handset sales you need a growing market.

You also have the market share in these countries. Apple does not have the same dominance that it has in the US, with Counterpoint Research noting that Apple’s quarterly revenue in India has been falling along with iPhone shipments. If there’s one thing that the iPhone SE was good at, it was boosting sales numbers after the disappointment of the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus after the introduction of the larger screened iPhone 6 and 6 Plus the previous year.

Apple is, rankly, nowhere in the Indian market. Xiaomi leads with 29 percent market share for Q3 2019, with Samsung, Vivo, Realme, and Oppo filling up the top five. For all that Apple is an international company, in a number of key markets it is simply an afterthought.

How do you fight to win in all of these areas? Price. Introducing the iPhone 9 at its lower price point should help Apple’s smartphone capture more of the growing market, reverse the embarrassment of falling sales, and offer it a way into the key markets so it can present itself as a valid option to the mainstream consumer, not just those looking for a flashy luxury item.

So yes, bring forth the iPhone 9. Let it be heralded as the second iPhone SE. Watch as Apple’s existing fan base adore the device as much as any other iPhone when it is launched. Just remember that it’s got a lot more work to do outside of the comforting warm embrace of America.

