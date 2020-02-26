Applying Digital Transformation To The Simplest Of Things Can Make A Huge Difference

Digital sign next to a hotel door

E. Dans

You may have had the opportunity to stay in a hotel that has replaced the traditional “Do not disturb / Please clean” sign guests can hang on the door knob of their room with a button that lights up on the outside of the door, as you can see in the photograph I took a moment ago.

The procedure for the guest is practically the same: not much difference between hanging a sign and hitting a button. What’s really different is that the button we press also activates an indicator on a console located where room cleaning is managed.

Under the traditional system, cleaning staff on your floor needed to see the sign hanging outside your door before they could clean your room. With a system like this, management can simply dispatch a cleaner in the moment you request the service, or queue your petition depending on the resources they have available. The result, in terms of customer satisfaction, is obvious: in many cases, the cleaning is carried out practically at the moment the customer requires it, and can, for example, be done during breakfast, or in general, planned in a much more efficient way.

If your first thought about this is along the lines of “it’s not worth exchanging a simple sign for a button”, I would suggest thinking again. The interesting thing about the ongoing digital transformation of our world is that its advantages are not always obvious at first sight, and need to be seen in the context of the different stages of the value chain. In this case, they are not only advantages for the hotel guest, but also in terms of monitoring the activity of the cleaning staff, the creation of performance indicators, etc. Far from being a change from a merely visual signal, it is an almost complete integration of the activity in the value chain, with all that this entails.

If you have a business and you aren’t thinking about taking advantage of this type of technologies, then implementing it will make no sense, just as it probably won’t if your staff don’t understand the difference between the previous technology and this one. If you are not going to use the results that this centralized console offers you to manage your cleaning staff and thus be able to provide an adequate service to the standards your customers expect, then don’t bother. Do not adopt technology just because it’s fashionable or because your competitors did so. If you are still going to take the same or more time than you did before to clean a room, again, don’t bother installing this kind of system. In the final analysis, digital transformation is not about installing this or that technology, but in how we transform the people who use it — at all levels — and in how we make use of it.

A very simple and obvious example of digital transformation, but it might be worth thinking about it. And it was the first thing that came to mind this morning when I walked out the door of my hotel room 🙂

