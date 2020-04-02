[April Update] Coronavirus Travel Update—90% Of Countries Have Travel Restrictions

It is important to note that with rapid developments this list will continuously change but is valid to the best of my knowledge.

Updated as of 10:00 EST, April 2.

Below serves as a guide to which countries have restricted arrivals. Almost every country in the world now has some form of entry restriction.

Countries in the EU as well as the U.S. have strictly recommended against all but essential travel at this time.

The majority of countries have also banned entry to asylum seekers. The U.S. has said it will turn away asylum seekers at the Southern border with Mexico. Canada has put asylum claims on hold for arrivals from the U.S. border and many countries in Europe have suspended asylum claims and hearings.

EU

The EU has restricted all non-essential travel in the bloc for at least 30 days. This does not include the U.K. which left the EU bloc in January.

Countries With A Global Ban On Entry And Mandatory Self-Isolation

Argentina

Argentina has now closed their borders to all non-residents.

Australia

Australia has on March 14 announced that any arrivals will have to self-quarantine for a period of 14 days.

Brazil

From March 30, Brazil has restricted entry to non-citizens arriving on flights. Passengers can still depart on commercial flights but the availability of these may now substantially decline. Land borders are also closed.

Chile

Chile has closed its border since March 18 to all non-citizens for an indefinite period of time. All arriving residents must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica has closed its border since March 18 to all non-citizens for an indefinite period of time. All arriving residents must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Cyprus

From March 15 Cyprus will only allow residents and European workers to enter for a 15-day period

Czech Republic

Will completely close its borders to non-residents on 16 March with no timescale currently in place to reopen.

Denmark

Denmark has closed its border on March 14 for all non-citizens, which includes a ban for tourism and vacations.

Ecuador

Ecuador has closed its borders entirely to both visitors and returning citizens.

Ghana

Ghana has banned entry for all non-citizens or residents and a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period is in place for returning citizens.

India

Tourist visas have been suspended until April 15. All travel into India has been suspended unless arrivals are for the purpose of “diplomatic, official, U.N. or International Organizations, employment and project visas”

Kenya

Kenya announced on March 15 that entry will be banned for non-residents or citizens for 30 days. Kenyan citizens will only be allowed into the country if they self-quarantine or at the government-designated facility.

Lithuania

Lithuania closed its borders except for residents from midnight on March 16.

Malaysia

Malaysia has banned all arriving passengers with “limited exceptions.” All arriving passengers must also undergo 14 days of quarantine.

Myanmar

Entry from passengers who have visited Hubei province during the last 14 days to be restricted. All other arriving passengers to be quarantined for 14 days.

New Zealand

New Zealand has imposed a mandatory set-isolation period of 14 days for all arrivals from overseas except for the South Pacific Islands. cruise ships have been banned from entering New Zealand until June 30.

North Korea

Completely closed their border including with China, where the majority of arrivals come from. Only diplomats are allowed to cross the border but information is not entirely clear.

Oman

Oman has suspended all tourist visas for a period of one month from March 15.

Peru

A state of emergency in Peru has been declared and borders remain closed.

Philipines

All travel in or out of the capital Manila has been restricted until April 14. This is the main port of international arrivals and serves as a quasi-ban for most arriving traffic.

Poland

Poland has instated a ban on foreign visitors from March 15, and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for returning nationals.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia has all but closed down its borders with most flights canceled. Any visitor that has been to the filling countries in the last 14 days will also not be permitted entry: Bahrain, China, Taiwan, Djibouti, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Iran, Italy, Kenya, South Korea, Kuwait, Lebanon, Macau, Oman, Pakistan, Philippines, Somalia, South Sudan, Spain, Sri Lanka, Sudan, Syria, Turkey or the United Arab Emirates.

Serbia

Serbia has been in a state of emergency since March 15 which prohibits the arrival of all foreign nationals, unless arrivals are diplomats or residents. A mandatory 28-day quarantine period is also in effect for arrivals from the following nations: Switzerland, Iran, Romania, Spain, Germany, France, Austria, Slovenia and Greece.

Singapore

Singapore has banned all arrivals, including transit passengers, as of March 23.

Slovakia

Slovakia has closed its borders and airports and imposed mandatory quarantine for returning residents with a €1,659 fine for anyone violating this.

Spain

Spain has closed its land borders since March 16. Only residents will be allowed to enter into Spain.

Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has closed Colombo airport to international traffic which serves as the only gateway into the country. Domestic flights are still operating.

Suriname

The former Dutch colony of Suriname in South America has completely closed its borders.

U.A.E.

The UAE has temporarily closed its borders completely apart from repatriation of citizens.

Ukraine

Ukraine has entirely closed its borders for foreign arrivals for the next two weeks.

Vietnam

Vietnam has announced that any arrival who has been in the U.K. or Schengen Area in the last 14 days will be denied entry, lasting for a 30 day period.

Countries With Other Restrictions

Algeria

Transportation of all air and sea travel to and from Europe suspended from 19 March.

Angola

Ban on entry to travellers who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea.

Antigua & Barbuda

Ban on entry to travellers who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or Singapore.

Austria

All visitors from France, Iran, Italy, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland and parts of China or who have visited in the past 14 days will have to provide a medical certificate proving a negative COVID-19 test result.

Bahrain

Suspension of visa-on-arrival, and self-quarantine necessary for residents.

Bangladesh

Visa on arrival has been suspended and entry is banned from Europeans, excluding U.K. arrivals.

Bahamas

Ban on entry to travellers who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or Singapore.

Barbados

Mandatory quarantine for arrivals who have been in Italy in the last 14 days.

Benin

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

Bolivia

Bolivia has stopped all flights to and from Europe and any arrivals into the country will have to undergo medical screening in line with World Health Organisation standards.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Some land borders are now closed and arrivals required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Botswana

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

Canada

Canada has banned travel for ill travelers and closed entry to most non-residents. There are exceptions for U.S./Mexico travel and the land border with the U.S. has now closed by mutual consent between both countries. Only commuters and health care workers can now cross the border. Since March 16 Canada has banned entry for all non-citizens or permanent residents except for airplane crews, diplomats or immediate family members of Canadian citizens. Most flights into Canada are now repatriation flights.

China

Visitors arriving from Italy, South Korea and Japan and arriving in Beijing, Shanghai, Sichuan or Guangdong must enter quarantine for two weeks.

UPDATE – China has now suspended entry to foreigners from almost every country.

Colombia

Colombia has closed its border with Venezuela and now restricted entry for anyone that has visited Asia or Europe in the last 14 days. Any returning citizen must enter a mandatory self-quarantine.

Update – Colombia is now set to close its borders completely but this has not yet been officially confirmed

Croatia

People arriving from other countries affected by the virus must self-isolate for two weeks. Any arrivals from “hard-hit” areas including Italy, Iran and China’s Hubei province must enter a government quarantine facility at the travelers expense.

Democratic Republic of Congo

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

Denmark

Denmark has closed its borders to all foreign nationals until April 14.

El Salvador

El Salvador has restricted entry to all foreigners since March 11.

Eritrea

Mandatory quarantine of 14 days for travellers who have recently visited China, South Korea, Italy, Germany or US.

Ethiopia

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

Fiji

Ban on entry to anyone who has visited China, Iran, Italy or South Korea recently.

French Polynesia

Any visitor to Bora Bora and Tahiti must show a medical certificate proving a clean bill of health, dated no later than 5 days before arrival from the port of entry.

Grenada

Ban on entry to travellers who have traveled to China, France, Germany, Iran, Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea or Spain in the 14 days before arrival.

Guyana

14 days self-quarantine for travellers who have recently traveled to Brazil, China, Dominican Republic, Iran, Italy, Japan, Jamaica, Malaysia, Panama, Thailand, St Vincent & the Grenadines, Singapore, South Korea or the U.S.

Guatemala

Guatemala has banned travel from citizens of the U.S., Eurореаn соuntrіеѕ, Іrаn, Сhіnа, Ѕоuth Коrеа аnd Nоrth Коrеа

Honduras

Honduras has banned travel for arrivals from Europe, Iran, South Korea and China

Hong Kong

Residents returning to Hong Kong will be quarantined for 14 days. Arrival of non-residents was banned from March 25 for a minimum of 14 days.

Israel

Israel has imposed mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for visitors and citizens alike.

Italy

Italy is currently on lockdown to all visitors.

Japan

So far Japan has banned entry to passengers who have been in affected regions of China, South Korea or Italy within the last 14 days. All arrivals into Japan must self-isolate for a period of 14 days, including Japanese citizens. Japan has now also indefinitely banned arrivals from a list of 70 countries and you should check the Japanese tourist board website for these as the list is subject to change.

Kiribati

Must have been spent 14 days in a country without any cases of COVID-19 prior to arrival.

Lebanon

Flights suspended from affected countries.

Kuwait

Kuwait has closed its airport and canceled flights indefinitely. There are some exceptions for Kuwait nationals so some charter flights may still operate.

Madagascar

Canceled all commercial passenger flights between Europe for 30 days from March 20.

Maldives

Entry is banned Bangladesh, China, Iran, Italy or South Korea (Gyeongsang) in the 14 days before arrival.

Mauritius

Ban on entry to travellers who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea.

Mexcio

The border with the U.S. is closed.

Micronesia

Must have been spent 14 days in a country without any cases of COVID-19 prior to arrival.

Montserrat

Ban on entry to travellers who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or Singapore.

Morocco

Although Morocco is allowing citizens to leave on repatriation flights mostly, flights have been stopped to Algeria, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain and the United Kingdom. Any returning citizen must fill out a health-assessment and be screened on arrival.

Mozambique

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

Nauru

Ban on entry to travellers who have traveled to or transited through China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Macao or South Korea up to 21 days before arrival.

Norway

Norway has said that visitors from outside the Nordics will have to return home on the Oslo municipality website.

Palau

Ban on entry to travellers who have visited China, Hong Kong or Macao up to 14 days before arrival.

Poland

All foreign nationals are banned from entering Poland currently. Polish nationals must self-quarantine for 14 days.

Portugal

Closed land borders with Spain. Subjected to non-essential EU travel restrictions.

Qatar

Qatar has suspended entry into Qatar for non-Qataris, however transit passengers on Qatar Airways via doha can still travel if they do not leave the airport.

Republic of Congo

Ban on entry to travellers who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea.

Russia

Closing land borders with Poland and Norway, and restricting flights to only London, New York and Abu Dhabi. All foreign nationals will be denied entry into Russia until May 1.

Rwanda

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

Saint Lucia

Ban on entry to travellers who have visited China, Hong Kong, Japan, Italy, South Korea or Singapore in the 14 days before arrival.

Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

Ban on entry to travellers who have visited China, Italy or Iran in the 14 days before arrival.

Seychelles

Ban on entry to travellers who have recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy or South Korea.

Slovenia

Slovenia has closed its borders to non-residnets.

Solomon Islands

Arrivals must self-quarantine for 14 days.

South Africa

South Africa is closing its borders to citizens from high-risk countries from March 18. This includes Italy, the U.K., U.S., South Korea and China. Visas will be refused to anyone who has visited a high-risk country in the last 20 days, and 35 of the country’s 53 land ports will also be shut..

South Korea

South Korea has currently only suspended entry for passengers from Hubei province in China.

Switzerland

Arrivals from high risk countries including Italy, Spain, Austria and France will be refused entry.

Thailand

Has stopped giving out visas on arrival and requires that anyone traveling to Thailand presents a medical certificate prior to receiving a visa in advance.

Tonga

Must have been spent 14 days in a country without any cases of COVID-19 prior to arrival.

Tunisia

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

Turkey

Entry is not allowed for visitors from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain and Sweden. This also includes anyone who has visited these countries in the last 14 days. Flights from these nations are suspended but do not apply to Turkish nationals.

Turks & Caicos

Ban on entry to travellers who have visited China, Iran, Italy, Japan, Macao, South Korea or Singapore in the 21 days before arrival.

Uganda

Self-quarantine for 14 days for travellers who have recently visited affected countries.

United States

Entry is suspended until at least April 13 for any resident of Schengen Area countries, the U.K. and Ireland. This also includes anyone who has visited these countries in the last 14 days. Legal permanent residents and most immediate family members of U.S. citizens are still permitted entry. The State Department on March 19 raised its global travel advisory to a Level 4 meaning that all residents and citizens are urged to stay at home and not travel. The land border with Mexico is closed and the border with Canada is only open to workers who commute or healthcare employees.

Uruguay

Any passengers arriving from the following countries must enter a mandatory quarantine for 14 days: China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Iran, Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

Vanuatu

Ban on entry to travellers who have visited China, Hong Kong Japan, Macao, South Korea, Singapore or Taiwan up to 14 days before arrival.

Venezuela

Venezuela has suspended flights to Europe and Colombia until April 13.

Vietnam

Vietnam has suspended entry from 15 March for all Schengen country visitors including the U.K. This extends to any visit in these countries in the last 14 days, even if for transit.

If you have information to add to this list please reach out through twitter or LinkedIn

