Are We Becoming Too Addicted To Technology? Some Studies Say No

written by Forbes March 22, 2020
Can kids and adults get addicted to tech? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. 

Answer by Tami Bhaumik, VP of Marketing & Digital Civility at Roblox, in their Session: 

Some recent research actually questions that, especially since addiction is such a strong word that implies harmful physical, psychological and social effects, as well as well-defined symptoms such as anxiety. For example, Oxford Internet Institute found nothing clinically wrong with obsessive gamers based on their data gathered from 1,000 adolescents and an equal number of caregivers in the UK. Studies also show that rather than being negatively impacted by gaming itself, young people may be playing a lot online to escape underlying frustrations and wider psychosocial functioning issues. Also, effects of spending a lot of time with different technology can be vastly different: researchers in Canada were taken by surprise having recently discovered that, unlike social media, video games actually made people more happy. They saw that time spent playing video games was not contributing to depressive symptoms, but rather the majority of gamers were having fun socializing while playing with other people either online or in person.

But both adults and kids can certainly develop some bad habits like endless (and often unconscious) scrolling through social media feeds and spending limitless hours on the screens without taking any breaks. It’s extremely important to be mindful and set a timetable for different activities to ensure a good balance of work and playtime. Like limiting social media checks to a couple of times per day (with a set time limit per check), putting your phone down at dinner time if you expect kids to do so, as well as remembering that their screen time is no different than your Netflix time (ok in moderation). “No phones at bedtime” is a great rule to have at home, including for parents, and other family agreements could be discussed together with kids and teens with their contribution. So instead of focusing on the fear of addiction, it’s very important to create a positive relationship with the way we interact with technology. Modeling through your own behavior is one of the most impactful things you can do.

You can follow Quora Sessions here. More Sessions:

