Are You Feeling Lucky? Here Are The Top 10 Questions People Ask About Influencers, Answered

Recently, while preparing to host a panel about influencer marketing, I stumbled across the top 10 Google searches about influencers.

From “Do Influencers Pay Taxes?” to “Do Influencers Get Free Clothes?” to “Do Influencers Work?” — it occurred to me that there’s a true lack of knowledge about the multi-billion dollar industry that is influencer marketing.

As a social media consultant (and six-figure influencer) for the better part of a decade, I’m happy to help clear the air.

Here are the top 10 Google search questions about influencers, answered.

1. Do Influencers Drive Sales?

The short answer is: Sometimes.

The longer answer is: Not all brands hire influencers to drive sales.

Case in point: A household technology brand approached me three years ago and told me that their number one goal in working with me — a creator with mostly female followers — was to get more women to consider their brand when making technology purchase decisions.

In other words: What’s your KPI? Not all influencers are hired to drive sales; some are hired to grow the brand’s social media following — or in my case, help them earn more of a female audience.

All of that said, if a brand’s goal is to drive sales, many influencers are absolutely capable of moving units — and be warned: Some can even crash a retailer’s site.

2. Do Influencers Pay Taxes?

The short answer is: Yes.

The longer answer is: Legally speaking, anyone who earns more than $12,200/year — influencer or otherwise — must file a tax return.

3. Do Influencers Work?

The short answer is: Yes.

The longer answer is: An influencer’s job may look glamorous from the outside, but ask an influencer how long it takes to create an Instagram post, and you might change your mind. From scouting locations to researching hashtags to working (and often re-working) captions with brand partners, creators are putting countless hours of unseen work into posts that their followers may only spend a few seconds interacting with.

4. Do Influencers Make Money?

The short answer is: Sometimes.

The longer answer is: According to Vox, an Instagram nano influencer (with as few as 1K-5K followers) can earn $30,000-$60,000/year — while a micro-influencer (10K-100K followers) can earn $40,000 – $100,000/year. A bigger name can earn anywhere from mid-six figures to several million dollars/year.

It’s worth adding that a good social media following does not necessarily equate to business-savvy. I’ve seen influencers with hundreds of thousands of followers fail to earn meaningful income because they’re undercharging — or unsure of best business practices. Conversely, I’ve seen people with tens of thousands of followers out-perform their million-follower counterparts because they understand the business and how to market themselves.

5. Do Influencers Get Paid?

The short answer is: Yes.

The longer answer is: As explained above, influencers do make money, and they do so in several ways, from running ads in their content to making appearances at events to partnering with brands to endorse products. Some influencers opt to participate in lengthier, year-long campaigns with companies, guaranteeing regular income, while others — often more junior — participate in affiliate programs, where they earn a percentage on each item sold through their channels.

6. Do Influencers Have Photographers?

The short answer is: Not necessarily.

The longer answer is: If an influencer is the focus of their page, they will most likely hire a photographer to shoot their images. Often, an influencer will work with the same photographer regularly to achieve the same aesthetic.

In other cases, an influencer will opt to record their own content — or, if they are not on-camera on their channels — use other mediums (like memes or stock photography) that do not require hiring a photographer.

7. Do Influencers Lie?

The short answer is: Sometimes.

The longer answer is: Like any other industry, influencers are not exempt from poor business practices and dishonesty. From inflating numbers to not disclosing changes in dietary habits, many influencers have been caught in lies in the name of business.

8. Do Influencers Have Agents?

The short answer is: Sometimes.

The longer answer is: Similar to how celebrities hire agents, many influencers (often mid-to-large tier) will work with agents to help them secure deals, negotiate better rates and find meaningful partnerships. These agents will often earn 10-20% of the deal — or in some cases — 10-20% of the the influencer’s gross income.

In the last two decades, dozens of agencies representing influencers and brand partners have emerged, including leaders like IZEA, Collectively and Clever.

9. Do Influencers Have Managers?

The short answer is: Not usually.

The longer answer is: While influencers are more likely to have agents than managers, a small percentage of influencers (often larger names) will opt to have both.

A manager is more likely to give an influencer advice and look after their full brand image — and typically earns 15-20% of the client’s gross income.

10. Do Influencers Get Free Clothes?

The short answer is: Yes.

The longer answer is: Most influencers have — at one point or another — been offered free items, often in exchange for social media posts. This is true not only of influencers in the fashion industry, but influencers who cover travel, technology and other categories, who are often offered up clothing to wear in their content. Even an influencer with a few thousand followers will likely have received a handful of requests to feature a local brand’s products on their page.

But before you quit your day job, remember mom’s advice: There is no such thing as a free lunch. Anyone who is gifting out product is often checking the influencer’s social media channels to see if and when their product will be featured. Not posting products will decrease the likelihood that a PR person will send you future items.

