Are you worthy of $1 Billion?

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

What Would You Do?

Imagine right now, that without changing anything, you receive $10 into your account every month for the rest of your life.

How does it make you feel? What would you do?

Now, let’s add a ‘0’.

Imagine that every month you have $100 coming into your account, in addition to everything you already have.

How does it make you feel? What would you do?

What happens if it turns into $1,000 a month? Every single month it’s coming in, for the rest of your life, in addition to what you already have.

What do you think about? How does it make you feel? What would you do?

What about $10,000? $100,000? One million? $10 million? $100 million? One billion?

What would you want to do? How would it make you feel?

$10 or $1B?

What did you imagine yourself doing with that money? Did $10 dollars seem too inconsequential to think about at all? When the number got larger, what did you think about doing? How did your life change? Was it in line with your vision?

Now think to yourself, at what point did you start thinking about what you could do for others rather than what you could spend on yourself?

At the $100 amount, you probably weren’t imagining big plans or thinking of your overall vision. Even the $1,000 may have felt that way.

So, at what point did you imagine doing something truly significant?

The Abundance Index

This is called the “Abundance Index”.

When we think only of ourselves, we can easily get stuck in a scarcity mindset. This selfish state of being actually limits wealth creation and the value we can create for others. When you start to imagine some of those bigger numbers—$100,000 to $1B— the game changes. Now we are thinking within a new frame that is beyond just survival, and is operating in a world of thriving.

When you reach economic independence then you are free to focus on your true vision, because you are no longer spending time for money to cover only the basics. Economic independence is a state where you have enough recurring revenue coming in regardless of if you chose to work that particular day or week to cover your basic expenses.

When I first asked myself what I would do with a billion dollars, it scared me. My answer was simply “I don’t know”. I didn’t have a big enough vision at the time of that first consideration to even wrap my mind around that kind of money. I had to first recognize that I was thinking small. I was only thinking about what money could do for me and my life, for my family and maybe my friends. I had not yet properly created a vision. Sure, I had goals and objectives, but these were all within reach and specific to how I could improve my life.

Defining Your Vision

Defining what your vision gives you clarity over all the other things you do on a regular basis. It will eliminate distractions. People without a clear vision are more easily enticed to chase money or get caught up in the negativity and drama of the news or global economy, which they have no control over. It keeps them from having laser focus on what they can impact or how they can be a force for change.

Many of us, as entrepreneurs, are good with the habit and execution of goals and objectives. Those two things, more often than not, have more to do with us than with others. We already have the capacity, the financial wherewithal and the abilities to accomplish them.

Vision on the other hand is an entirely different beast.

Vision is the rarest commodity in the world.

Vision is when we get out of the ‘playing not to lose/playing to win’ system and we create a new game. As soon as you have a vision that is worthy of your life, that compels you forward, it allows you to get excited and talk to other people about it and it will give you access to skills/abilities you never even knew you had before. This is because now you are up to something that actually matters—not only to you, but to other people.

Legacy For The World

When you increase the size of your vision it will increase the scope of who it affects. The key to wealth and abundance is asking ourselves how we can impact others.

If you don’t know what to do with the money hypothetically coming in from the exercise, you aren’t ready to create that amount of wealth.

Check your vision. Expand your vision.

Look for ways to add to the world. Solve problems and lift humanity up. This is about creating a vision and life you love so you can leave a legacy for your family and those you love. A legacy for more than your immediate family, but also for those you create value for within your business.

Get beyond being busy and trading time for money or chasing so called opportunities that don’t bring forth the best of who you are. Focus on your vision and those things that create the most value to those you serve.

So, ask yourself again, what you would do with $1 Billion dollars, because the answer could change everything.

