Art Is Fast Becoming Miami’s Must-Have Amenity In Luxury Real Estate

2000 Ocean just north of Miami in Hallandale Beach recently announced a comprehensive art curator program. “It is part of our lifestyle services offerings. Art is part of mainstream culture today and Miami is at the center. Today incorporating lifestyle factors including professionally managed art programs are necessities if you want to be in the true luxury sector,” Karmely explained. 2000 Ocean ranges in price from $2.6 to $8.7 million.

Shahab selected art historian Megan Kincaid to manage the art program at 2000 ocean. As Art Curator, Kincaid will organize exhibitions of modern and contemporary art for residents, curate rotating shows, lectures, and art-inspired events. Personal art exhibition outings around Miami are offered. Consulting with 2000’s residents on new and existing collections is available. “The program is meant to enhance living through art in your home and Miami,” Karmely said. “To enjoy art, you need knowledge and appreciation. We will overcome that by educating homebuyers who may have felt art was not for them,” Karmely said. Art consultants in teaching positions will educate newcomers about the art market today. Look for partnerships with area museums and galleries. The 2000 glass tower itself is considered art as Karmely partnered with internationally- known design team including TEN Arquitectos and Sasaki and Minotti. This is Minotti’s first residential project in the United States.

"Upswing" The Sculpture is also available to the buyer Courtesy of Compass Florida

Selling luxury estate with an important art piece as the focus of the property’s marketing plan is how Miami realtor Carole Smith of Compass Florida has listed “Upswing” a contemporary estate on a garden-filled acre in Miami’s Ponce/Davis neighborhood. Owned by art collectors the property offers at an additional price a large sculpture by Australian-American artist Clement Meadmore at the entry. The current listing price—$3,999,000. “The sculpture was in the garden when the current owners purchased the property. Their collection is on the walls which helps potential buyers envision where their art will hang in the home. Thanks to Art Basel, Miami has become a nucleus for art collectors.,” observes Smith. The good news—well-heeled art collectors do buy ultra-luxury condominiums and homes to house their collections.

” readability=”44.651749663526″>

Miami Skyline with palm trees

Getty

Art is fast becoming Miami’s must-have amenity in luxury real estate. Miami developers and real estate agents are targeting art collectors as buyers for their new oceanfront condominium towers and multi-million dollar homes. It’s not surprising Miami is home to Art Basel one of the world’s most prestigious and well-attended art fairs making it the perfect location to incorporate art within a signature lifestyle.

Shahab Karmely, CEO of KAR Properties, the developer behind 2000 Ocean just north of Miami in Hallandale Beach recently announced a comprehensive art curator program. “It is part of our lifestyle services offerings. Art is part of mainstream culture today and Miami is at the center. Today incorporating lifestyle factors including professionally managed art programs are necessities if you want to be in the true luxury sector,” Karmely explained. 2000 Ocean ranges in price from $2.6 to $8.7 million.

Shahab selected art historian Megan Kincaid to manage the art program at 2000 ocean. As Art Curator, Kincaid will organize exhibitions of modern and contemporary art for residents, curate rotating shows, lectures, and art-inspired events. Personal art exhibition outings around Miami are offered. Consulting with 2000’s residents on new and existing collections is available. “The program is meant to enhance living through art in your home and Miami,” Karmely said. “To enjoy art, you need knowledge and appreciation. We will overcome that by educating homebuyers who may have felt art was not for them,” Karmely said. Art consultants in teaching positions will educate newcomers about the art market today. Look for partnerships with area museums and galleries. The 2000 glass tower itself is considered art as Karmely partnered with internationally- known design team including TEN Arquitectos and Sasaki and Minotti. This is Minotti’s first residential project in the United States.

“Upswing” The Sculpture is also available to the buyer

Courtesy of Compass Florida

Selling luxury estate with an important art piece as the focus of the property’s marketing plan is how Miami realtor Carole Smith of Compass Florida has listed “Upswing” a contemporary estate on a garden-filled acre in Miami’s Ponce/Davis neighborhood. Owned by art collectors the property offers at an additional price a large sculpture by Australian-American artist Clement Meadmore at the entry. The current listing price—$3,999,000. “The sculpture was in the garden when the current owners purchased the property. Their collection is on the walls which helps potential buyers envision where their art will hang in the home. Thanks to Art Basel, Miami has become a nucleus for art collectors.,” observes Smith. The good news—well-heeled art collectors do buy ultra-luxury condominiums and homes to house their collections.