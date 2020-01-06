Artisan Cheese In The New Decade

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 12: Cheese maker Mark Gillman cuts a piece of aged cheese made at his Cato … [+] Corner Farm booth January 12, 2013 at the Union Square Farmer’s Market in the Manhattan Borough of New York.The Cato Corner Farm has been making artisanal cheese from raw milk for over 15 years. The cheese is sold to restaurants and at farmer’s markets in the New York City area. The farm is owned and operated by a mother and son team, Elizabeth McAlister and Mark Gillman. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

I was getting worried there for a while. One great American cheese maker after another was announcing a sale, usually to a fine European company specializing in good cheeses, but still. What was happening to our food revolution and emerging artisan makers that made them want to, well, give up the goat?

Hitting their 60’s, with no interested children and no succession plan in place, the work was getting harder and the market more crowded and expensive. The first really significant sale I noted was of that great First Lady of American Cheese, Laura Chenel to the Rains Group of France. It seemed a good fit. They had Epoisses and St. Maure and other French award winning and beloved cheeses in their portfolio.

But the next few years brought an unfortunate scrubbing of the collection that left them wanting in flavor and appeal. Fortunately, that’s been turned around.

Then there was Cyprus Grove, makers of that crowd pleasing Humbolt Fog bi-level goat cheese. This was followed by Redwood Hill, also goat, and then into cow with Cowgirl Creamery of Redhawk and Mt. Tam fame. These went to Swiss master cheese powerhouse Emmi. I know all of the American players personally and have a respect and fondness for each of them so I paused before worry set in.

Soon the seismic hit of the sale of Vermont Creamery shook the cheese world. Allison Hooper has been much more that a champion and award winner. She’s been an activist and a role model for much that’s good in food today, especially in Ag friendly Vermont. Her sale to the Land O Lakes cooperative made personal sense but it frightened the horses, or at least the cheese mongers in better shops across the country. Would those little jewels like Cremont or Bijou survive a Midwestern over site? Spoiler alert. Yup. They’re still just delicious.

But a very vivid feeling of concern about the future of really good cheese making and fine cheese stewardship came into focus with the sale of Whole Foods to Amazon. I’m pretty opinionated on the topic. While I did (and still occasionally do) patronize WF I have never found top leadership there to be truly committed to anything beyond premium pricing. That’s not to say there haven’t been some wonderful people doing great things on the team but the take-out food alone has proven to me over and over that they really don’t know and love good food.

For some time, the independence of their individual store or area cheese buyers made for major retailing of some brilliant goods. Then they began to consolidate and now those departments are slim ghosts of their former selves – a sort of Hudson News edited collection of supposed Best Sellers designed to increase turnover and sales and profits. What was once a place of discovery and opportunity has become an aptly named coffin case (that’s the industry term for that reach-down fridge) of pre-cut Special Sale pieces of mostly ok cheese. Sad.

So it was with great relief and excitement that I reveled in the results of a recent American Cheese Society Conference and Judging held in Richmond, Virginia this last Summer.

First, and happily, the beloved Laura Chenel brand had gotten a new cheese maker and some serious support for simply and significantly better offerings. The standard bearer Fresh Cheve has won first place in its category of Fresh Goat and other wins in various competitions – most significantly in California’s State Fair where their new Ash-rind Bouchette won Best of Show offer great promise. There seems to be a solid future for America’s Mother of Cheeses.

But the truly happy surprise of the competition was in a relatively new development of affineurs – those folks who care for and bring along good cheeses so that they can be sold at their best. Common in Europe, these folks take young, well made cheeses and age them to perfection – a point (on point) – as the French say. Here, we’ve been lucky to have a few smart folks like Formaggio Kitchen in Cambridge, MA or Tomales Bay Foods in Marin County, California but mostly it’s catch as catch can.

It turns out that there’s a new sense of collaboration between cheese makers and serious retailers that’s reaping rewards. The big, big prize (Best of Show) went to a cheese called Stockinghall, made at Old Chatham Creamery in New York in collaboration with and aged – and sold- by Murry’s Cheese of Greenwich Village and Kroger’s fame. An amazing cloth-bound cheddar, it’s cave aged and of limited supply but gee, that is some major cheese.

The runner up or #2 Best of Show went to another collaboration based at that same Creamery but this time with the talents of Cornell in concert with Wegman’s, a very smart and progressive, and as yet regional grocery chain. Professor’s Brie is a luscious little square of pure cheese joy.

And lest we worry that everything will be done by legacy creameries and chain grocers the Third Place coveted Best of Show prize went to a young cheese maker – 15 years young – from a Central Coast creamery in California. Avery Jones, daughter of the well respected Reggie Jones, and her delicious aged Alpine style sheep’s milk cheese, Aries, is from their Shooting Star Creamery.

According to data from the Economic Research Service of the US Department of Agriculture per-capita consumption of cheese has more than doubled in the 40 years between 1978 and 2018. This, even while plant focused foods are becoming all the rage. The explosion is certainly not all attributable to fine specialty cheeses but they definitely have opened the door and lead the way. But not without challenges.

In her newly published book Ending the War on Artisan Cheese by Dr. Catherine Donnelly, the well respected professor, outlines the many confusing and dubious missteps by various agencies that make no scientific sense, favor highly industrial methods and undermine fine quality and traditional artisan cheese making. It’s worth a read for the serious student and cultural (pun intended) advocate.

But the greatest and most hope inspiring news came just as the year and decade were ending. In a competition held in Bergamo, Italy in October, 2019, where the Guild of Fine Foods holds it World Cheese Awards, 3804 cheese entries from all over the world, judged by 260 professionals, yielded a tie between one of history’s greatest cheeses – parmigiano reggiano – and a soaked leaf wrapped aged blue from a creamery in Oregon, USA. The eventual winner, chosen in a tie breaker by the Chairman of Judges, was announced as Rogue River Blue! Created eighteen years ago by David Gremmels after he had purchased the creamery from the Vella family of Sonoma, California, this cheese has been a passion and labor, of love and hard work cheese making, for enough years to garner numerous awards around its home country and abroad.

Having won Best Blue Cheese at these awards in the early oughts, the significance of winning Best. Cheese. In. The. World. cannot be overstated. It’s an amazing accomplishment for an American original that is certainly equal to the shocking win in a blind wine competition forty years ago often referred to as the Judgement of Paris where California wines bested their French competitors and changed the wine world forever.

So I guess I can relax for now. It looks like Artisan Cheese making is in good hands, for the coming decade at least. And sometimes wrapped in a pear spirits soaked syrah leaf to boot.

