As Biden Sinks, Bloomberg Touts Role As Obamacare Protector

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is seen after delivering a speech on February 13, 2020 in Houston, Texas. The former New York City mayor launched "Mike for Black America," an effort to focus on key issues relating to black Americans on his fifth campaign trip to Texas.

The sinking political fortunes of former vice president Joe Biden after poor performances in early Democratic presidential nominating contests is focusing more attention on the healthcare plan of Mike Bloomberg.

Bloomberg, a multi-billionaire businessman and former Mayor of New York, has made protecting the Affordable Care Act signed into law 10 years ago by President Obama a key part of his presidential campaign. And his support of Obamacare is featured in his barrage of new “Mike will get it done” ads airing across the country.

Like Biden, Bloomberg has vowed to build on the Affordable Care Act, which has expanded coverage to more than 20 million Americans via an expansion of Medicaid coverage for the poor and subsidized individual private plans known as Obamacare.

“The ACA made great strides in helping people who don’t get health insurance through an employer afford coverage in the individual market,” Bloomberg’s proposal on his campaign web site says.

Bloomberg also says he would “reverse the Trump administration’s attempts at sabotage” by expanding enrollment, restricting “the sale of health plans that don’t meet ACA standards and defend the law against politically motivated lawsuits.”

The stance of Bloomberg and Biden is in sharp contrast to that of Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont who would replace the existing health insurance system and uproot the private health insurance company’s role in providing coverage. Sanders’ “Medicare for All” proposal makes the government the single payer for healthcare services and would eliminate co-payments and deductibles, which are features most Obamacare plans don’t have.

The contrasting healthcare proposals grabbed headlines last week. In Nevada, for example, the powerful Culinary Union criticized Medicare for All and said it favored healthcare proposals by Biden, South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and billionaire Tom Steyer though the labor organization of hospitality workers didn’t endorse a candidate in the upcoming state caucuses.

The Nevada Independent said a handout from the union “obliquely accuses Sanders and (Sen. Elizabeth) Warren of wanting to take away union members’ hard-fought health plans and warns that electing a candidate who supports Medicare for all would lead to four more years of a Donald Trump presidency.”

“The flyer also lauds the four other presidential hopefuls — former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and California billionaire Tom Steyer — for backing more modest plans to establish a government-run public health care option that would “protect Culinary Health care,” The Independent reported.

The union controversy comes as Bloomberg’s advertising barrage has grabbed headlines for its spending throughout the campaign particularly after he skipped the New Hampshire primary and Iowa caucuses earlier this month.

“As Mayor, I expanded healthcare coverage,” Bloomberg’s latest ad says, leading off with healthcare among his proposals he cites as his record as New York’s mayor. “As President, I will build on Obamacare because healthcare is a right.”

More moderate stances that involve building on the ACA are palatable to the healthcare industry and seem more likely to be implemented than a single payer version of Medicare for All, according to analysts.

A recent report by analysts at Fitch Ratings, for example, said “momentum behind Medicare for All, the most sweeping policy proposal during this election cycle, has receded.”

Healthcare proposals of Bloomberg and other Democrats will remain in focus through the 2020 Democratic nominating process and then in the general election for whoever faces Donald Trump should be be re-nominated by the Republican party for the presidency.

“Voters are more conscious than ever of the financial burden of healthcare,” Fitch said in its report. “Therefore, the debate addressing rising healthcare costs will remain front and center leading up to the 2020 election.”

