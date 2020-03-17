As COVID-19 Coronavirus Spreads, Signs Of A Warmup In Coming Weeks

Candidly, there is still no definitive answer on whether warmer Spring temperatures will slow the deadly COVID-19 coronavirus. There is a lot of conventional (and hopeful) wisdom out there that influenza and common colds are seasonal and tend to subside during the warm season so this will too. Bob Henson of Weather Underground posted a story with a thorough treatment of what we know (and don’t) about seasonality and coronaviruses. Researchers at the University of Maryland suggest that there are temperature, humidity, and latitudinal envelopes that may explain COVID-19 distributions. This study, discussed in a recent Washington Post Capital Weather Gang article, has not been published, and there are still uncertainties lurking in these relationships. Herein, I put on my “meteorological hat” to examine temperature outlooks in the United States over the next 1 to 4 weeks.

Temperature probabilities for the March 28th through April 10th, 2020

NOAA CPC

To be clear, there are no suggestions or “wish-casting” in this article. As I wrote in a previous Forbes piece, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website is very clear on its understanding of COVID-19 and warmer temperatures.

It is not known whether the spread of COVID-19 will decrease when weather becomes warmer. There is much more to learn about the transmissibility, severity, and other features associated with COVID-19 and investigations are ongoing. CDC Website

However, I thought it would be useful to peer into what short-term and seasonal outlooks say about U.S. temperatures over the next month.

To examine this question, I rely on the outstanding NOAA Climate Prediction Center (CPC) website. CPC is one of NOAA’s environmental prediction centers focused on seasonal-to-subseasonal outlooks. Many of you may be familiar with its “sister” centers like the National Hurricane Center or the Storm Prediction Center. CPC tends to fly under the radar but is an excellent source for updates on the status of El Nino, temperature or precipitation outlooks in the 2 week to 3 month time frame, and other climatological information. I once cringed when the CEO of a major corporation cited an almanac when discussion his business operations. I wondered why he didn’t simply consult CPC and its outstanding staff of scientists, but this is a digression so let me move on.

I will start with the Week 3-4 outlook for temperature in the U.S (graphic above). For the vast majority of the continental U.S., temperatures are expected to be “above normal.” This outlook is valid for the period March 28th through April 10th. Some of the rationale for this outlook is provided in the NOAA CPC discussion below.

Given the broad ridging among the ensemble means, the temperature outlook features increased odds for above-normal temperatures across much of the CONUS with the exception of along the West Coast and Canadian border for areas west of the Great Lakes. Highest confidence for above-normal temperatures exists across the southern two thirds of this region, and in particular across the Southern Rockies and Southern High Plains. A slight tilt toward below-normal temperatures exists along the Canadian border from Washington state eastward through western North Dakota where signals are best for anomalous troughing to be present. NOAA CPC Outlook discussion

An extreme example of ridging

NWS Jet Stream

The “ridging” mentioned in the text is good indicator that a warming pattern will guide the next few weeks and that most of the global models are in agreement. Ridging is associated with higher pressure. As noted in the National Weather Service Jet Stream training module, “High pressure aloft causes the air to subside or sink.” Sinking air generally warms through a process called adiabatic compression. Because of the sinking and warmer air, ridging is also associated with fewer rain-producing clouds. This is why ridging in the overall atmospheric wave pattern is associated with warmer conditions. In the summertime, persistent ridging is often associated with heatwaves.

A review of the 8 to 14 day outlook reveals a split personality in the atmospheric pattern with troughing to the west and ridging to the east over the next 2 weeks. This pattern ultimately transitions, as discussed, to a more dominant ridging pattern in the 3 to 4 week time frame.

Ridge and trough patterns predicted by the American GFS model on Friday March 20th, 2020.