As Golf Channel’s ‘Feherty’ Starts Season 10, Golf’s Maverick Broadcaster Reflects On Favorite Guests & His Top Target

David Feherty is entering Year 10 as the host of his Golf Channel series ‘Feherty.’

David Feherty has welcomed almost 140 guests since his self-titled original series ‘Feherty’ debuted in 2011, a diverse bunch that ranges from U.S. Presidents and Hollywood icons to current and former sports stars in and out of golf.

The charismatic and self-deprecating Northern Irishman jokes about his show’s longevity, saying it’s somewhat alarming that the bar for good television is “just high enough for me to crawl under it.” Equal parts wit and wisecracks, ‘Feherty’ kicks off its 10th season on Golf Channel on Feb. 24 with Henrik Stenson, the 2016 British Open champion and Olympic silver medalist, as the first guest in a 15-episode run for 2020.

While Feherty’s show is rooted in golf, many of his favorite past guests are from outside the golf world, from Hall of Fame basketball champion Bill Russell to former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. He also listed Sam Jackson, Don Cheadle and Matthew McConaughey among his other top interviews, noting that at the times it matters the most, actors, like golfers, have to behave in a way that it looks like it matters the least.

“The common thread is that they love the game,” Feherty said during a recent lunch in New York. “You can see that each one of them was hooked in one way or another.

“Some of them would probably like to give it up, but they just can’t,” he added with a laugh.

Feherty on the set of his self-titled show.

While Feherty is now in Year 10 of his show, he doesn’t actually watch it. The only episode he actually went back and watched was the debut, with Lee Trevino.

“That meant a lot to me because he was my hero. Still is,” Feherty said. “But my playing career I couldn’t watch either.”

In addition to Stenson, guests this season include fellow major champions Gary Woodland and Suzann Pettersen, along with ESPN anchor Scott Van Pelt and billionaire financier Charles Schwab, the chairman and founder of the brokerage firm that bears his name. Schwab ranks 63rd on the Forbes 400.

The future guest the two-time Emmy-nominated host would most like to have is perhaps golf’s most recognizable name: Tiger Woods.

Feherty’s broadcasting career mirrors the timeline of Woods’ playing career and the two have developed a strong rapport through the years thanks to Feherty’s role as a popular on-course reporter. Woods’ successes and failures have been very much in the public eye, most notably the scandal that first derailed his professional and personal life in 2009, but Woods for the most part has maintained a very private persona. While the 14-time major champion has become more open in recent years – less “me against the world,” as Feherty says – the host says he’d only do an interview that would be of service to Woods.

Feherty in his role as an on-course reporter for NBC Sports / Golf Channel.

“I have guests, not victims,” Feherty said. “I didn’t ask Bill Clinton any Monica Lewinsky questions.

“I wouldn’t ask Tiger any fire hydrant questions, but I want to know how he deals with the kids and those kinds of things,” Feherty added. “It’s not like I want him to be uncomfortable, but you have to do a certain amount of that. There’s no way you can interview Tiger Woods without asking how he felt during that dark period, and how he feels now.”

Does Feherty think Woods would open up if he one day joins him as a guest?

“I think he’s getting to a place where he understands it will drive his stock upwards more than anything else,” Feherty said, adding that he believes the shift in Woods’ persona coincided with his involvement in recent team events. “He really loved that. He just became so much more approachable overnight. I think he senses he’s past his peak and he doesn’t have to have the iron dome the way he felt he had to during those amazing years.

“But obviously, he can still win. It’s just unbelievable. It’s such a phenomenon to be doing all this in the Tiger Woods era. Some of us don’t appreciate this as much as we should.”

‘Feherty’ airs Monday nights on Golf Channel at 9 p.m. Eastern time.

