As John Lewis Crashes To A £37M Loss, Chair Sharon White Says Turnaround Will Take Three To Five Years

Staff bonus at the staff owned partnership is the lowest since 1953 (Photo by Rahman Hassani/SOPA … [+] Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

LightRocket via Getty Images

The John Lewis Partnership today published their annual results and to say they were poor would be a bit like calling Hannibal Lecter a bit of a naughty boy. For the department store business, they weren’t just poor, they were dire. Edgar the dragon will surely be breathing fire in the corridors of Victoria this morning.

While the supermarket chain, Waitrose, fared comparatively well with operating profit up 6.4% to £212 million, it was over at the John Lewis department store business where all the bad news could be found.

This will require a transformation in how we operate as a Partnership and could take three to five years to show results Dame Sharon White, chair, John Lewis Partnership

From an operating profit last year of £92.6 million, it made a loss of £37 million. And in the face of this gloomy news, the staff bonus of 2% is the lowest paid out to partners since 1953. If she didn’t know it before, then new chair, Dame Sharon White, will surely realise now, the sheer scale of the task she has undertaken.

In her letter to partners today, White acknowledged as much, saying, “This is a weaker performance than we had hoped for, driven by significantly reduced profitability in John Lewis”.

Bellwether of the high street, the knock-on effect will be felt not just at John Lewis but throughout much of retail because when John Lewis catches a cold, so does the rest of retail. Anchor store at many of its fifty branches, it drives footfall in shopping centres and high streets.

The Strategic Review will focus on how we strengthen our core retail business and develop new services outside retail Dame Sharon White, chair, John Lewis Partnership

The collapse of Bhs in 2016 was one thing but this is entirely different. The entire industry will be looking over its collective shoulder wondering, if it can happen to John Lewis, it can surely happen to us.

So where does the partnership go from here?

Strategic Review

Prior to today, White had advised that a strategic review of the business would be conducted and more details of this emerged today.

White spoke of ‘right sizing’ the store estate across both brands, through a combination of new formats and new locations; repurposing and space reductions of existing stores; and closures, where necessary.

Ahead of its split with Ocado in September, the Waitrose online business will receive significant investment.

And there is clearly a recognition that the business needs to refocus on what it was once famous for, it’s great customer service, which lately has suffered in the drive to reduce costs.

Every Partner can make a difference this year by focusing relentlessly on service Dame Sharon White, chair, John Lewis Partnership

For our most loved and respected retailer this comes as a chilling reminder that no-one is immune from the headwinds impacting retail today.

The results of the strategic review will be published in the autumn, and while White has given an indication of the areas of the business which will come under scrutiny, of some things we can be more certain. John Lewis will have less stores and less partners, “never knowingly undersold” will be consigned to the bin and the planned restructure into one business will be scrapped.

But tellingly, she added that the transformation will take “three to five years” to show results. Retail is moving at such a pace that by 2025, it will most likely be a very different environment to the one which we are witnessing today.

In setting this expectation, has White underlined her lack of retail experience? After all, one couldn’t imagine a Boohoo or an Asos announcing a transformation taking that length of time. If ever time were of the essence, it is now.

The stark reality is that White has just one opportunity to get this right. The fate of 83,000 fellow partners rests with her judgement. Never were the stakes so high.

Source