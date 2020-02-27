As President Trump Expresses Confidence Despite Market Turmoil, Will We See A Bitcoin Surge?

US President Donald Trump addresses the press in the White House briefing room on January 3, 2019 in … [+] Washington, DC. – President Trump gave a statement on the government shutdown and border wall in what was his first time behind the podium in the White House briefing room. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

In an evening press conference at the White House, U.S. President Donald Trump expressed confidence in the country’s preparedness for a potential coronavirus outbreak, though he did say that the risk to Americans was “very low”.

He also discussed the tumultuous week for global markets, to which he blamed the “chaotic” Democratic Presidential Debate in South Carolina last night as much as the coronavirus. He also expressed confidence that the markets would soon recover and make up the losses that are being incurred right now.

Is All Well?

However, there is significant evidence suggesting that the president is failing to acknowledge the severity of the crisis or the likelihood of a significant impact in the U.S.

Within the U.S., Dr. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the C.D.C.’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, told reporters that “it’s not so much of a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen.” Additionally, in the past 24 hours we have seen the first confirmed case in Latin America (Brazil) and Germany has seen an outbreak.

Flight to Safety

With all of this momentum there has been a retreat to safe haven assets as gold surged to its highest price in 7 years and the yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note recently fell to an all-time low.

Wen Bitcoin?

Many people expected the price of Bitcoin to follow suit, much as it did in the immediate aftermath of the U.S. assassination of the head of the Iranian Regulatory Guard Corps Qassem Soleimani.

However, that has not happened. In fact, after reaching a recent high of nearly $10,500 two weeks ago, the price of Bitcoin has collapsed with the recent of the equities markets, falling to a nadir of $8,740.

This leaves us with two questions.

1) Has the narrative of Bitcoin as a safe haven asset been debunked?

2) Will it recover?

The answer to the first question is not as simple as it appears. While Bitcoin has shown a degree of correlation with gold and other safe haven assets in the past, the narrative that Bitcoin is a perfect substitute for gold is not as prevalent as some may believe. Additionally, while Bitcoin has some characteristics that compare favorably with gold, for many people with low risk tolerances and seek to protect their wealth above all else it remains far too volatile.

Addressing the second question, the answer remains to be seen, but there are some encouraging signs.

First, Bitcoin’s price has fallen so sharply that many enthusiasts are advocating people to “buy the dip”, suggesting that there is a price floor.

Second, as the coronavirus expands, every day we inch closer to the upcoming “halving” on May 12th, when the amount of Bitcoin created with each new block will be reduced by 50% to 6.25 from today’s 12.5.

Third, developments continue apace to improve the scalability and throughput of Bitcoin and other crypto assets, which will have the effect of smoothing out volatility and making it easier to spend or utilize the assets.

We all hope that the coronavirus does not turn into a global pandemic and that is dissipates shortly. But in the meantime, Bitcoin and crypto have more time to prove themselves, which could turn out to be a silver lining in all of this.

