As Pressure Mounts, American Says It Can Pass United And Maybe Delta In Profit Margin

At the heart of the American Airlines earnings call on Thursday was a rambling seven-and-a-half-minute monologue by CEO Doug Parker, responding to an analyst’s question regarding the carrier’s decline in relative profit since a merger with US Airways closed in 2013.

In answering, Parker chose to focus on a related nagging question – the gap in pretax margin between American, Delta and United.

“That margin gap is not something we believe is acceptable, not something we believe will be sustained and one that you should continue to hold our feet to the fire as we move forward,” he said.

Parker said the gap has a series of components, including strong Delta hubs, American’s slow pace in configuring and selling premium seats. and American investment in new aircraft, which requires higher debt.

“We’ve gone and invested in $20 billion of new aircraft for the last five years, (something) those airlines haven’t done yet,” Parker said. “That investment accounts for about a point of the margin gap, he said.

His expectation, he said, is that the gap will narrow or disappear because American can boost revenues faster than competitors can.

The discussion came as American shares continue to slump; as its mainline unions, all in contract negotiations, are restive and as its profit-sharing plan, announced Thursday, offers $213 million compared with $1.6 billion at Delta and $667 million at Southwest.

In an open letter to Parker on Friday, Lori Bassani, president of the American flight attendants union, expressed dismay at “the profit-sharing fiasco.

“I have always respected our conversations and your intentions,” wrote Bassani, a 34-year flight attendant. “I have taken you at your word that you do care. But your words are nothing without action. We need true results and the ‘profit sharing payout’ has failed to deliver.”

Meanwhile, Allied Pilots Association local domiciles in Philadelphia and Miami have passed resolutions seeking Parker’s removal, and the union expects hundreds of pilots will demonstrate at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Wednesday.

“This display of pilot unity comes as American Airlines’ operational and financial performance continues to lag the industry,” APA said in a prepared statement.

American shares rose 5% Thursday, following the carrier’s earnings report, but gave back nearly all of the gain on Friday. Year-to-date, American shares are down 8%, while Delta shares are flat and United shares are down 9%. In 2019, American shares lost 12% while Delta gained 19% and United gained 8%.

American’s pre-tax margin is half of Delta’s.

In the fourth quarter, American reported pre-tax margin of 6%, up 60 basis points from the same quarter a year earlier. United reported a pre-tax margin of 8.2%, upy 50 basis points. Delta reported pre-tax margin of 12.4%, up 140 basis points.

Said Parker, “It was the first time in two years that we’ve seen our margin gap versus United start to narrow, albeit at a small rate. We hope that’s the beginning of a trend.”

For the full year, American reported pre-tax margin of 6.3%, the same as the previous year. United reported pre-tax margin of 9%, up 2.6 points. Delta reported pre-tax margin of 13.2%, up 1.6 points.

“There’s no reason that American Airlines should have margins that are lower than United,” Parker said.

The Delta gap is explainable because “They had so much of their capacity flying in and out of really, really profitable hubs,” Parker said. “As we end up growing Dallas and Charlotte over time in our network, I think that can be closed.”

American’s margin relative to peers has gone from positive to negative.

Before the merger, Parker said, both component carrier had lower labor costs than peers: US Airways had cut labor costs in two bankruptcies and American was still in bankruptcy, having filed after competitors did. “A large part of that margin advantage was unsustainable,” Parker said.

Costs will rise once American reaches a deal with mechanics and fleet service workers. “That will happen in 2020,” Parker said, and “You will then be at a point where our labor costs in general across the board are largely in line with theirs.”

As American revenue rises, Parker said, “Over three years (we’re) ahead of United,” and then American can chase Delta.

“It’s largely revenue and its revenue initiatives things like getting the entire fleet harmonized (and) getting our ability to sell up in the same position than some of our competitors — things that we know we can and will do,” he said.

APA spokesman Dennis Tajer noted that after beginning his response by talking about labor costs, Parker concluded that American must increase revenue.

“When you’re answering questions, it can start out disjointed, but he eventually got to the core issue – revenue disparity,” Tajer said. “Now we must fix that. Delta has fixed it. We want to mirror (Delta) and surpass them. But American must work with its pilots.”

