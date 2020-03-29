Assessing Milwaukee Bucks Salary Cap Situations For 2020-21

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 24: Wesley Matthews #9 of the Milwaukee Bucks celebrates after being … [+] fouled against the Washington Wizards during the first half at Capital One Arena on February 24, 2020 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

When/if basketball returns this season, the NBA will have a lot of adjusting to do. They might have to play in empty stadiums for a while and they might have to jump right to the playoffs or some form of it. Looking beyond this season, they’ll have to accommodate their loss of basketball-related income by potentially dropping the salary cap in the immediate future.

COVID-19 forced the NBA to suspend their season with 21 percent of their games remaining, meaning the league is losing out on one-fifth of it’s income while still paying player and executive salaries, among other expenses.

After playing under a $109.1 million salary cap this season, at the end of January the league projected the cap to rise to $115 million next year. Now, that could drastically change depending on what happens the rest of the season.

The league is set to lose out on a ton of money no matter how this all plays out. FiveThirtyEight projects the league could lose $1 billion while a team executive told Ben Golliver of the Washington Post the number could be closer to $1.2 billion.

How will that affect the salary cap next season? John Hollinger of The Athletic thinks the cap could drop by $8 million even if the postseason is played out.

This is all hypothetical and there’s a lot of ballgame left before any final decisions are made. As of now, the Milwaukee Bucks have at least $109.1 million tied up in 2020-21. Let’s take a look at who is under contract (and what they’re owed) and who is set to be a free agent next year:

Under Contract Next Season

Khris Middleton: $33.1 million. Middleton signed a massive extension with the Bucks last summer and will be starting the second year of his five-year, $177.5 million deal. The contact maxes out at $40.4 million in the final year, 2023-24, and is also a player option.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: $27.5 million. Contrary to some beliefs, Antetokounmpo is still under contract with the Bucks for one more season. He was initially eligible to sign a supermax deal on July 1 worth 35 percent of the cap. We’ll have to see how that changes with the league currently on hiatus.

Eric Bledsoe: $16.9 million. Bledsoe will go into the second year of a four-year, $70 million extension he signed in 2019. After 2020-21, he’s owed $18.1 million and $19.4 million respectively, although the final season is only partially guaranteed at $3.9 million.

Brook Lopez: $12.7 million. Lopez signed a fairly reasonable four-year, $52 million deal with the Bucks last summer and will be in the second year in 2020-21.

George Hill: $9.6 million. Hill will be entering the second year of a three-year, $28.8 million deal he signed with the Bucks last summer. He’s owed $10 million in 2021-22, but only $1.3 million is guaranteed.

*Ersan Ilyasova: $7 million. Ilyasova is technically under contract next season, but it’s basically a team option. It’s fully non-guaranteed, meaning Milwaukee can cut him loose without owing him a penny.

D.J. Wilson: $4.5 million. Wilson will be entering the final year of his rookie contract before becoming a restricted free agent in 2021-22.

Donte DiVincenzo: $3 million. One of the best values on the Bucks’ roster, DiVincenzo still has two years remaining on his rookie deal before entering restricted free agency. He will make $4.7 million in 2021-22 when Milwaukee picks up his club option.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: $1.7 million. Antetokounmpo will be in the final year of his fully-guaranteed, two-year deal he signed last offseason. He’ll be a restricted free agent in 2021-22.

Player Options

Wesley Matthews: $2.7 million. The Bucks would be very fortunate if Matthews accepts his player option next season. He signed for the veteran minimum last summer and worked in a player option to regain some control.

Robin Lopez: $5 million. Similar to Matthews, Lopez signed for under the market value and asked for a player option in return. He could probably command more in unrestricted free agency so it will be interesting to see what he does.

Restricted Free Agents

Sterling Brown: A former second-round pick, Brown will be a restricted free agent this season, meaning the Bucks have the ability to match any offer. It’s a weak free agent class and Brown has been buried on the bench more this season than ever before.

Unrestricted Free Agents

Pat Connaughton: Connaughton signed a two-year, $3.4 million deal in 2018 and has merely lived up to the contract. He’s a fine ninth-man, but nothing more and nothing less.

Kyle Korver: Giannis Antetokounmpo and company recruited Korver to join the Bucks last summer instead of retiring. At 39-years-old, he can still shoot but do little else. It will be interesting to see if he feels he has enough left in the tank.

Marvin Williams: Williams joined the Bucks in February after being bought out by the Charlotte Hornets. Milwaukee could use a guy like him next year, especially if they cut ties with Ilyasova.

