Astonishing Photos Of The ‘Wolf Moon Eclipse’ As Decade’s First Full Moon Excites

The wolf moon, the first full moon of 2020, juxtaposed with street lights in London. (Photo by Yui … [+] Mok/PA Images via Getty Images)

PA Images via Getty Images

Clear skies across much of Europe on Friday, January 10 heralded excellent views of the first of thirteen full moons of 2020 as our satellite drifted through Earth’s shadow for a few hours.

Visible from Europe, Africa, Asia and parts of Australia—though not North or South America—observers witnessed an odd-looking full moon.

January’s full moon—the first of the decade—is known in North America as a “Wolf Moon.”

Here are some fabulous images captured by photographers around the world.

The above epic photo was taken by Neil in Pontypool, Wales. He used the PhotoPills app to calculate exactly where he had to be to capture the rise of the “Wolf Moon” in front of local landmark Folly Tower. However this is an image simply of a moonrise—a sight you can see on “full moon day” each and every month. It wasn’t until about two hours later that the “Wolf Moon” was partially eclipsed by Earth’s shadow.

This composite image by travel blogger @tripswithrosie was taken in the Stone Forest in Varna, Bulgaria. It beautifully shows the process of the penumbral lunar eclipse, which saw most of the Moon pass into, then back out of, Earth’s outer fuzzy shadow—its umbra—for a few hours.

Here’s a great close-up of the “Wolf Moon Eclipse” taken from London, UK, which had super-clear skies just at the right time. The photographer is Roger Hutchinson, who has previously been shortlisted as Astronomy Photographer of the Year.

This is another great shot taken at the point of maximum eclipse, this time by London-based Welsh eclipse-chaser Lesley Bound, just back from watching December 26’s “Ring of Fire” in Qatar. Notice the strangely dulled lower-right of the Moon—that’s Earths shadow projected onto the lunar surface.

Another great close-up from London, this time by astronomer Tom Kerss.

A view of the “wolf moon”,the first full moon of 2020, over St Mary’s Lighthouse at Whitley Bay in … [+] Northumberland, on the night that it coincides with a penumbral lunar eclipse. (Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images)

There are three more penumbral lunar eclipses in 2020:

June 5, 2020: “Strawberry Moon Eclipse”—Asia, Africa and Australia

July 5, 2020: “Thunder Moon Eclipse”—South America, North America and Africa

November 29, 2020: “Frosty Moon Eclipse”—North and South America, Australia and East Asia

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.

