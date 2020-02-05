Atlanta Hawks Got What They Needed From The Biggest Trade In Decades

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (15) collide during the … [+] second half of an NBA game on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Did you hear that loud noise last night? No, it wasn’t Zion and Giannis meeting at the rim for the first time. It was a #Wojbomb dropped on the entire basketball world at 12:18 a.m. A frosty trade market exploded with a deal that involved 4 teams and 12 players – the biggest trade since 2000 which included New York moving Patrick Ewing to Seattle.

There is more to unpack from this trade than from an entire season of Succession. Luckily for the sake of this article, the focus is only on Atlanta.

So, let’s start with the trade itself. Here is what each team received:

· Atlanta acquires Clint Capela and Nene Hilario from Houston.

· Houston acquires Robert Covington and Jordan Bell from Minnesota, and Atlanta’s 2024 second-round pick via Golden State.

· Denver acquires Noah Vonleh, Gerald Green, Shabazz Napier, and Keita Bates-Diop from Minnesota, and Houston’s 2020 first-round pick

· Minnesota acquires Juancho Hernangomez, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Malik Beasley from Denver, plus Evan Turner and Brooklyn’s first-round pick from Atlanta.

If you feel like Alan from The Hangover calculating numbers in your head, then you’re not alone.

What does this mean for Atlanta? Basically, they took care of some free agent shopping in February. Clint Capela is under contract until the 2022-2023 season, with a little over $50 million owed over the course of the contract.

Not bad at all for a 25-year-old center who averages 13.9 points and 13.8 rebounds per game. Capela can help fix some of the problems the Hawks have on defense, plus he likes to run the court and catch lobs. A marriage between Capela and Trae Young seems like a match made in heaven.

One of my worst fears for the trade deadline was that the front office would get desperate and overpay for Detroit’s Andre Drummond. There isn’t a huge drop in production from Drummond to Capela, while the former gets paid $12 million more a year and will be able to opt out of the final year of his contract this summer.

The most impressive part of this trade for the Hawks was that they didn’t give up much. Evan Turner was on an expiring contract, Brooklyn’s draft pick (likely to fall somewhere in the middle of the first-round), plus a second-round pick in 2024. The young core remains intact and Atlanta’s almost assured lottery pick this year stays put.

Now the team gets their center for the future, plus an audition from their current stretch-4, John Collins, to see how he plays next to Capella. This summer Collins will be eligible for an extension and will likely drive a hard bargain given his performance on his rookie contract.

So, what about Nene? Atlanta gave up one player and received two from Houston. The front office had to waive a player to make the trade work, even if they plan on cutting Nene soon.

The most logical choice was Chandler Parsons and his expiring $25.1 million contract. Parsons suffered career-threatening injuries when struck by a drunk driver after practice on January 15th. Following the car wreck, Parsons had relocated to California to continue his rehab.

What a night for the league and what a night for the Atlanta Hawks. The team got their center for the future, gave up the bare minimum, and still have plenty of cap room this summer to make some noise in free agency. General Manager Travis Schlenk deserves to take a victory lap after coming out on top of that behemoth of a trade.

