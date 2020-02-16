Attendance Improves But Jeers And Whistles Return As Setien And FC Barcelona Feel Pressure

BARCELONA, SPAIN – FEBRUARY 15: (L-R) Sergi Roberto of FC Barcelona, Antoine Griezmann of FC … [+] Barcelona, Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona celebrates goal 1-0 during the La Liga Santander match between FC Barcelona v Getafe at the Camp Nou on February 15, 2020 in Barcelona Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

It is not often that FC Barcelona kick off at a more family friendly 16.00 on a Saturday afternoon these days.

At least at home, that is.

The last time they did, in a 4-1 win to close 2019 unbeaten, only 63,054 fans turned up to see what, unbeknown to them at the time, proved to be Ernesto Valverde’s final chance to woo them.

Fired following a 2-2 away draw in the derby against Espanyol and the Super Cup semi final loss to Atletico Madrid in Jeddah, the manager was replaced by Quique Setien in the most dramatic of fashions approaching midnight on January 13.

Six days later, in a 1-0 sneak over Granada, gale force winds were cited as the reason why just 2,390 more (providing a grand total of 65,444) came out to see the charismatic 61-year-old tactician’s debut.

For a Copa del Rey clash with Leganes won comfortably 5-0, this time with tickets as low as $10, as they had been against Granada, the 19.00 start and troubles getting out of work was apparently why a mere 43,216 passed through the turnstyles – a number so pitiful that the club, as is custom, did not even announce it on its social media accounts.

There could be no excuses yesterday, though.

For a second-versus-third showdown when hosting Getafe, at a reasonable time on a delightful, sunny afternoon, the Blaugrana faithful came out in 80,000-strong force but were – while more difficult to please than ever – not blown away by what they saw.

As has been a contant in the Setien era, dominant possession (79.2%) was enjoyed alongside a multitude of passes (899). It is something that was demanded by those that wanted Valverde gone, a throwback to the blueprint instilled by Johan Cruyff of whom Setien is a noted disciple.

But what irked supporters during the 2-1 win, which Barça were lucky to come out of unscathed, were it not for the one-handed heroics of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen denying transfer target Angel Rodriguez on the line, was the frequency with which the ball went back to the feet of the German shotstopper.

“It’s all a product of nerves, there are difficulties and sometimes you see the ball close to your area, even I get nervous, but it’s a sign of our identity, controlling the game from the back. The risk may be high, but so are the benefits,” explained Setien, when attempting to suggest that Ter Stegen was utilised so often due to being the only man free due to Getafe’s impressive pressing.

“When they man mark you, your goalkeeper is the one who has to manage the ball and find spaces [so that] the players that can lose their markers. Marc is extraordinary at making these decisions, he does it well and he will keep on doing it, trying to improve,” it had been explained earlier on this.

Next weekend, when entertaining a relegation-threatened Eibar from a crowd-pleasing 16.00 onwards once more, it is hoped that the spaces will open up for FCB and a litanny of goals can be enjoyed.

Raising morale, Cules can also give their stars a lift before heading on the road for two tough assignments at Napoli and Real Madrid in the Champions League, which could hold considerable sway over how succesful their 2019/2020 campain proves.

