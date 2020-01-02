Home Business Australia In Flames: Pictures Of A Natural Disaster
Australia In Flames: Pictures Of A Natural Disaster

written by Forbes January 2, 2020
Australian officials have begun evacuating thousands stranded in New South Wales and Victoria, as the bushfires sparked in October—which have killed 17 people and possibly 500 million animals, and destroyed 1,000 homes—continue to spread. Over 200 fires still burn, and firefighters fear high temperatures predicted over the coming days will make the situation worse. Scientists had long predicted that climate change would exacerbate the country's bushfires. According to reports, December was one of the top two hottest months on record in Australia, while 2019 was the country's hottest and driest to date.

A firefighter runs from a bushfire burning on the outskirts of the town of Bilpin on December 19 in … [+] Sydney, Australia.

Photo by David Gray/Getty Images

Demonstrators raise placards at a climate protest rally December 11 in Sydney.

Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Crews monitor fires and begin back burns in East Gippsland on Thursday.

Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

German tourists Julia Wasmiller, left, and Jessica Pryor pose for a photo while wearing face masks … [+] December 19 in Sydney.

Photo by Jenny Evans/Getty Images

The afternoon sky glows red from bushfires December 31 near the town of Nowra in New South Wales.

Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

A kangaroo seeking refuge from nearby fires at a residential property Tuesday near the town of Nowra … [+] in New South Wales.

Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

Scattered bushfires on December 4, near Katoomba, Australia.

Photo by Brett Hemmings/Getty Images

The remains of burned-out buildings along Main Street in the New South Wales town of Cobargo on … [+] December 31.

Photo by SEAN DAVEY/AFP via Getty Images

Firefighters near the town of Nowra in New South Wales, struggle against strong wind in an effort to … [+] secure nearby houses.

Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

A dehydrated and injured koala receives treatment at the Port Macquarie Koala Hospital November 2 … [+] after being rescued from a bushfire.

Photo by SAEED KHAN/AFP via Getty Images

An old car burns in the wake of bushfires in Balmoral, near Sydney on December 19.

Photo by PETER PARKS/AFP via Getty Images

