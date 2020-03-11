Australian Fashion Brands Are Scooping Up International Shoppers

Australian fashion retailers like Verge Girl and Showpo are seeing rapid growth within their … [+] international customer bases.

Verge Girl

Outside the United States, retail is booming. In fact, international retail sales are projected to reach $4.8 trillion USD by as soon as 2021.

But one country in particular is experiencing rapid retail growth and expansion within the apparel industry: Australia.

Currently the 10th largest ecommerce market in the world based on its $25.2 billion (USD) market share projected for 2021, Australia’s online retailers are seeing major growth: Within the fashion industry alone, it’s predicted Australian online fashion retailers will see a 9.7% uptick in revenue this year.

Why is that?

David Whitcroft, CFO at Full Stack Finance, says that Australian brands have an advantage in that they have to think internationally from inception (as they’re launching within a small market.) If they want to effectively scale up, they’ll have to connect with international shoppers outside of the country.

But that’s not all. Whitcroft also explained that Australia has higher input costs (like higher wages), which forces brands to be lean and efficient.

Add to this the country’s geographic location and counter-seasonality (which puts it ahead of seasons in northern hemisphere countries) and the fact that demographically and traveler-wise it’s a melting pot of Asia, Europe, and the US—and you have a handful of competitive advantages.

Bonus: There’s no language barrier for English-speaking shoppers.

“Don’t forget the legacy global surf brands that have come out of Australia, as well as high fashion brands like Zimmerman and Colette Dinnigan,” Whitman said. “Australia has a huge cohort of professionals who understand how to launch and scale successful apparel brands.”

Australia-based fashion brand Verge Girl is one example of these retailers finding success.

Effective team-scaling and remaining direct-to-consumer have been two key components to the 2,400% online sales growth they saw between 2013 and 2016, as well as an additional 100% increase every year since 2017.

“This growth happened after we started investing more time and money into the online store and hired a team to help with execution and fulfillment,” said Daniella Dionyssiou, Verge Girl’s co-founder. “We moved into a larger warehouse space and gradually hired photographers, stylists, warehouse managers, an operations manager and a marketing team.”

Influencer marketing has also been a major focus for the brand.

Until late 2019 influencer partnerships accounted for almost 100% of Verge Girl’s marketing efforts—and they still maintain a team that focuses solely on this channel. In the past few months, however, they’ve also started to focus on boosting customer acquisition via Facebook and Instagram ads.

Verge Girl has also kept a wide audience: Product was available to international online shoppers from the very beginning.

That said, international sales have only recently become a major portion of the brand’s revenue, now accounting for about 60% of the brand’s total annual revenue.

With growth on a steady include, the brand has no plans to introduce retail partnerships (despite multiple offers), and instead plans to stick with the direct-to-consumer approach.

The reason: It allows them to focus on the consumer, to stay agile, and to maintain exclusive rights to their brand and product.

Showpo is seeing 50% year-over-year growth.

Showpo

Showpo is another Australian fashion retailer witnessing rapid growth.

They’ve seen 50% year-over-year growth within the US market in recent years—thanks to strategic growth efforts including a pop-up store in Los Angeles and structural changes to their stock and sourcing strategies.

Jane Lu, Founder and CEO of Showpo, also feels that the Australian lifestyle resonates with US shoppers and has been a contributing factor to their popularity with US-based customers.

Even with these success stories, Australia-based fashion retailers have their own unique set of challenges, however. As Edwin Jiang of Lean Luxe noted, geographic isolation can be a double-edged sword. Retailers echoed that sentiment.

“As an Australian brand, our biggest challenge is probably the distance from Australia to the rest of the world,” said Joy Fong, international sales director for cashmere label Banjo & Matilda.

“Our team has to travel several times a year to New York, London, and Paris to truly understand the market and connect with our consumers—which requires an immense amount of resources.”

Despite this relative geographical isolation, apparel retailers in Australia continue tol push ahead to capture more international online sales.

Brianna Bond, the Industry Relations and Programming Manager for IMG in Australia, said that she doesn’t see this growth slowing down anytime soon—and she actually sees the fact that the country is far removed from the influences of major fashion scenes as a competitive advantage.

“Australia is an incubator of cutting edge brands with a fresh design perspective,” Bond said. “They also really know their customers. This is something that has always stuck with me when working with Australian designers.”

