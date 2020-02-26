Australia’s Surprising Struggles At The Women’s Cricket T20 World Cup Underlines Improved Standard Of Competition

Australia survived a scare against Sri Lanka at the women’s cricket T20 World Cup. (Photo by Paul … [+] Kane/Getty Images)

Tournament organizers were adamant the women’s cricket T20 World Cup was going to be extremely competitive. Hosts Australia weren’t just merely going to once again triumph in a breeze, they predicted.

Be careful what you wish for.

The unthinkable was unfolding on Monday with an upset for the ages brewing. Hot favorites and four time champions Australia were on the brink of elimination at 3 for 10 chasing 123 against world No.8 Sri Lanka, who they had never lost to in any format.

Australia were under pressure after surprisingly losing their opening match against India and the format – where only the top two teams from two groups of five qualify for the knockout stages – doesn’t allow many missteps.

Few could have predicted the must-win match at the WACA in Perth would be a nerve-jangler – a trend across early matches in what could be an era-defining tournament.

Australia were eventually rescued from humiliation by captain Meg Lanning and her deputy Rachael Haynes to ensure their title defense remained alive. Will that prove to be the turning point? Or have Australia reason to be fearful?

Meg Lanning helped Australia get over the line. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It might be a bit of both. Australia should still be the favorites despite unbeaten India impressing in their two victories. They have a slew of match-winners and the requisite experience needed on the big stage – as testament by Lanning and Haynes’ composure under pressure. You would still back them in the knockout stages but the signs are ominous.

Star all-rounder Ellyse Perry has barely been sighted so far and is batting down the order. There are fears the 29-year-old is struggling with a nagging shoulder injury, but she is expected to play against Bangladesh on Thursday in Canberra.

“It’s something she’s been managing since the women’s Big Bash League but she’s trained every time we’ve been out there training and she’s played every game,” Lanning told reporters on Wednesday.

“It’s nothing that’s going to keep her out of any games or anything like that. She’s a professional and she deals with it really well so we’re not expecting anything major out of that.”

Australia are expected to easily defeat world No.9 Bangladesh but nothing is a given in what has been an engrossing tournament thus far. Bangladesh impressed against India on Monday with a competitive performance despite eventually going down by 18 runs. Bangladesh – like several others – have clearly improved and the gap is closing on mighty Australia.

Bangladesh were impressive against India. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

There are still areas to work on – dropped catches really hurt Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their losses – but the obvious development in batting and bowling has fueled confidence and a belief they can genuinely compete with the best.

This has been encouraging for women’s cricket, which has struggled at the elite levels for competitiveness amid Australia’s domination testament to foresight and investment from its national cricket governing body. Top players – like Lanning and Perry – are the highest paid in Australia for women team sports and the successful WBBL has fueled popularity to mainstream audiences.

Increased media coverage marked by strong television ratings has ensured Australian women’s cricket is thriving. But there were fears that the national team had become too strong for the rest of the world and that opponents – particularly those suffering from a lack of investment – were simply going to be overmatched.

Those fears have so far been allayed at the women’s cricket T20 World Cup. You feel national governing bodies – Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and potentially others – will be reassessing things after seeing the obvious potential on worldwide display.

But, right now, Australia will be hoping to ward off the challenge from emerging rivals. Undoubtedly the tournament has benefited from the competitiveness and its proclamation has proved prophetic. Australia qualifying for the final on March 8, however, is frankly a necessity for the tournament’s dream scenario.

Tournament chief executive Nick Hockley is hoping for a record crowd at the MCG. (Photo by Michael … [+] Dodge/Getty Images)

The tournament has not been shy about hyping its record breaking ambitions for the final at the Melbourne Cricket Ground to smash the Rose Bowl in California’s two-decade landmark. A crowd of 90,185 attended the 1999 women’s soccer World Cup decider between the U.S. and China.

A lot of things need to go right for a new record to be set but surely Australia would have to be in the final – most likely against India or England – for it even to be a possibility. Undoubtedly the tournament’s officials – and the whole of the host nation – breathed a sigh of relief when Australia stumbled over the line against Sri Lanka.

For how long?

