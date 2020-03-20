Austrian Refurbished Electronics Start-Up Receives €16m In Series A

Austrian start-up Refurbed has raised €15.6m in its latest funding round. The company, which sells repaired second-hand electricals, has attracted one of the largest Series A investments in th Austrian start-up industry, according to local newspaper Der Standard.

The funding round was led by Finnish venture capital firm Evli Growth Partners.According to the announcement, Refurbed founders Killian Kaminsky and Jürgen Riedl have retained over 50% of Refurbed shares. The start-up expects to see demand for its specialised service grow, as stagnating incomes cause more people to consider budget or second-hand options for major purchases.

According to Refurbed, around 80 retailers currently sell their products through the platform.

The company was founded in 2017 and posted €40m in sales last year.

