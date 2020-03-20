Home Business Austrian Refurbished Electronics Start-Up Receives €16m In Series A
Business

Austrian Refurbished Electronics Start-Up Receives €16m In Series A

written by Forbes March 20, 2020
Austrian Refurbished Electronics Start-Up Receives €16m In Series A

Austrian start-up Refurbed has raised 15.6m in its latest funding round. The company, which sells repaired second-hand electricals, has attracted one of the largest Series A investments in th Austrian start-up industry, according to local newspaper Der Standard. 

The funding round was led by Finnish venture capital firm Evli Growth Partners.According to the announcement, Refurbed founders Killian Kaminsky and Jürgen Riedl have retained over 50% of Refurbed shares. The start-up expects to see demand for its specialised service grow, as stagnating incomes cause more people to consider budget or second-hand options for major purchases.

According to Refurbed, around 80 retailers currently sell their products through the platform. 

The company was founded in 2017 and posted 40m in sales last year. 

Refurbed, an Austrian startup that sells repaired electrical appliances, has raised 15.6 million euros. It’s one of the highest investments in the Austrian start-up industry.

Through an online marketplace, Refurbed sells refurbished electrical devices that look and work like new, but are sold for a price that normally comes with a used product. The market for these refurbished smartphones, laptops and other devices is growing.

With the latest funding injection, Refurbed wants to strengthen its market presence in Austria and launch in three additional European markets.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

How Brian And Chris Cooke Created A Home...

January 24, 2020

WeWork Signed Just 4 New Leases Last Quarter,...

January 16, 2020

Shock New Name In Braithwaite Emerges In Barcelona...

February 17, 2020

Music Mogul DJ Khaled Cuts The Price On...

March 3, 2020

Do You Have Weekend Warrior Syndrome? Here Are...

December 6, 2019

J Balvin And The Black Eyed Peas Move...

December 18, 2019

Rick Pitino Returns To College Basketball To Coach...

March 14, 2020

Russia, China And The U.S. Are Forever Changing...

January 29, 2020

Building The New Age Of Professionalism In 2020...

February 13, 2020

‘Parasite’ Adds National Society of Film Critics And...

January 6, 2020

Leave a Comment