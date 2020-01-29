Authenticity Is The True Meaning Of Entrepreneurial Success

Getty

Success as we know it includes making money, but that isn’t the only type of success we should aspire to. While this applies to all types of businesses, I’ve found it to be particularly true for me as a chef and restaurant owner.

As a young chef, I was striving to discover my style. I was classically trained in French-style cooking. I loved Italian food and thought New American cuisine was really cool. I also wanted to learn how to cook Asian food. So, an inner conflict began: “Where is my career going? What style will I follow?” My mentor told me, “Marcus, it can take you 10 years to find your true calling.” As a young apprentice, I remember thinking, “Well, 10 years is way too long.”

I wanted to make money. I wanted to fast-track my career. It mattered so much to me because I knew I was destined to be an entrepreneur. It was important to me to find my calling so I could begin walking down my entrepreneurial path. But now I understand where my mentor was coming from when he said “Take your time. Things will just happen.” Looking for your path sometimes means you’re already on it.

Celebrity Chef Marco Pierre White explained that everything a chef with a successful restaurant does is an extension of them as a person. Your beliefs, your thoughts, your values, what you personally eat and feed to your family: That’s your restaurant.

If your neighbor owned a Honda dealership but only drove Chevys and Fords, would you go buy a Honda from him? Probably not, because he doesn’t endorse the product he sells. When it comes to restaurants and chefs, it’s the same scenario.

A great example of someone whose business is an extension of themselves is a shoe store owner named Frank. I’ve been buying running shoes from Frank for 20 years. I go to Frank because he is an expert. My pain went away after he properly fit me for shoes. As a runner with millions of steps of experience, he understands the importance of wearing the best functional footwear possible when running. Frank’s mission, his purpose, came from his own personal actions. He understands because that’s his passion and his calling.

Imagine going to a restaurant. The owner greets you, talks about their product and hypes up their cuisine. You become a regular because you love this place, but what if one day you discovered the owner never eats their own food? It’s not even a kind of food they particularly like. You’d feel kind of betrayed and misled. Authenticity is important to your customers. That’s why expressing your passion in your business, and being able to make a living off of that, is the true meaning of success.

In order to prioritize your passion, you have to be willing to abandon the “get rich quick” path. I could easily alter my business plan and make more money, but why would I if I didn’t believe in my product? Your business is a representation of you. It’s an honest extension of yourself.

There is no reason in today’s business culture to own a business that doesn’t have a cause — your cause.

Source