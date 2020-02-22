Authenticity: What Is It? How Do You Have It? How Should You Use It?

Getty

Authenticity is such a hot word but what does it actually mean to be authentic? There are many definitions but they all usually boil down to having our actions match our words and our words lining up with our beliefs and values. It’s a long-winded way of saying that we are who we truly are without imitating or mimicking someone else. We’re not being who we think we “should” be. Instead, we are showing up as we truly are.

I don’t know about you, but I have literally found myself laid off from a job for being too authentic. The feedback was, “you’re just too opinionated.” So how do we reconcile this mixed message of be authentic but be professional? Well, I’ve come a long way in my career since receiving that feedback. The biggest realization I’ve had that the reason authenticity matters so much in business because it’s critical to building trust not about showing off how “right” you are about a subject or situation.

Below are some tips I’ve collected that have helped my clients and myself navigate that thin line between professionalism and authenticity.

1. Take the time to know who you are. We are all bombarded with messages from childhood on about how to behave, who to become, what to do with our lives, etc. The list goes on and on. You add to that the deluge of messages we receive from media on what our lives should look like and what success means, it’s tough to hear that voice inside of us that speaks our truth. It is critical to make time to commune with yourself. Whether it’s a solo vacation or a relaxing evening walk, make the space to allow yourself to spend quality time getting know yourself.

2. Focus on how to be effective with your authenticity. The question I’m always asking myself and my clients is, “How do I show up that’s true to me and safe for others?” I used to think that I was doing everyone a service by speaking the truth if it meant making things better. But who is going to really listen if I’m just calling people out? If your goal is to make a positive impact you have to consider how to be yourself and respect the space others are holding around you.

3. Develop your viewpoint. A relatively new expectation from people on the job is having a clear viewpoint and opinion on matters. And this doesn’t mean solely on your current job. The more you can speak to your views on industry and economic trends, cultural norms, company priorities and the day to day operations, the more you are seen as a leader and high performer. This is regardless of your position or level. With the amount of information available to us, a new performance expectation is to be informed and be able to think critically about that information.

4. Understand that conformity is no longer a recipe for success in the past. The struggle we often experience with balancing professionalism with authenticity is connected to what success meant in workplaces in the not so distant past. Showing up and towing the company line used to equal promotions. Now, companies rely so heavily on innovation to keep a competitive edge, they need to hear people’s unique and diverse views. That doesn’t always mean that the legacy of what conformity meant has been done away with or even acknowledged as a notion from the past. You have to consider the readiness of your audience to digest your viewpoint at all times.

5. Don’t confuse emotional reactivity with authenticity. Allowing our emotions to take over and just blurting out anything that comes to mind often gets confused with being authentic. This is actually removed from our authenticity. Being highly reactive to other people’s behaviors is actually us forgetting who we are and leaving our value in the hands of others. Our ego is wounded and fighting back. That’s very different from being centered in who you are and your values. The latter tends to show up in a calm and determined demeanor, even in the face of conflict or rejection.

6. Check your intent when being authentic. Many people will hide behind being “brutally honest” as a form of authenticity. But being direct and honest has nothing to do with being brutal. The brutal piece comes from judging others. It’s usually a defensive way of protecting ourselves. This is fear-based behavior. If you are being authentic, there is nothing to defend or be brutal about.

7. Practice self-reflection to be clear what “stories” are driving your behaviors. There is a space between our experiences and explanations. That space is where we create stories to make sense of what experiences mean to us. But if you don’t stop and reflect on the stories you are coming up with, you won’t be able to intentionally choose those behaviors and ensure they line up with your values.

We all possess authenticity but we have to be brave enough to connect to who we are, share that with others and consider the impact we are having on others to be effective in using it to build trust with others.

