written by Forbes February 27, 2020
Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Announces Super Tuesday Film Program

In September 2019, Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY debuted its expansive creative campus, along with its Amanda Cinema, with ARRAY 360, the annual film series. Starting March 3, coinciding with California’s Super Tuesday, the theater will play host to a movie marathon featuring five election-themed movies. 

2020 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content

Ava DuVernay’s ARRAY Creative Campus has announced that it will host a special Super Tuesday film … [+] program called “For the People”. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

Getty Images for ESSENCE

“As a model, ARRAY does steep itself in inclusion models to correct long-held absences. We believe in balance from the beginning,” DuVernay had said around the ARRAY campus launch last year. Taking forward that vision, the Super Tuesday film program, titled “For the People”, will consist of films that have all been directed by filmmakers of color and women. All these films offer a unique perspective on the modern day democratic process and politics. The intent, clearly, is to educate people about the ideals of democracy and to remind them of the immense power they have to change things politically, especially during this year’s Presidential Primary election. In order to encourage voter turnout in this crucial year of American politics, the film program will also invite members of the audience to register to vote onsite.

For the People, curated by Mercedes Cooper, will feature works of Madeleine Anderson, Alfonso Cuarón, Gillo Pontecorvo, and Haifaa Al-Mansour

For the People, curated by Mercedes Cooper, will feature works of Madeleine Anderson, Alfonso … [+] Cuarón, Gillo Pontecorvo, and Haifaa Al-Mansour

ARRAY Now

The film program begins with a double feature of Madelaine Anderson’s work: Integration Report 1 (1960), that documents the struggle for black equality in Alabama, Brooklyn and Washington, D.C., and I Am Somebody (1970), which chronicles the story of 400 African American women hospital workers from Charleston, South Carolina, who, in 1969, called a strike demanding fair pay and unionization. Anderson is a radical filmmaker who was the first African American woman to produce and direct a televised documentary film and a syndicated TV series. She was the first Black employee at New York’s WNET and it is only fitting that a film program that urges people to exercise their political power begins with Anderson’s ever-inspiring and ever-persistent political voice.

For the People has been curated by Mercedes Cooper, Director of Programming, ARRAY Alliance and includes other films like Alfonso Cuarón’s sci-fi narrative Children of Men (2006), Gillo Pontecorvo’s chronicling of the Algerian struggle to overthrow the French colonial government, The Battle of Algiers (1967), and Haifaa Al-Mansour’s The Perfect Candidate (2019), which premiered at the Venice Film Festival earlier this year.

The film program will be screened at ARRAY Creative Campus’ Amanda Cinema located in Los Angeles’ in Historic Filipinotown and all the screenings are open to public and free.

