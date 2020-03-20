Avoid Upgrading Broadband During The 2020 Coronavirus Shutdowns

If America wanted to stress test its true broadband, high-speed internet access to see if it held up across a serious load, the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is the perfect simulation. As more workers are sent to work from home, cities and towns across the nation are finding out if the internet backbone is up to the task.

So far, most reports show major broadband providers around the world are fully up to the task as large spikes for online gaming and streaming TV have helped them prepare for large traffic surges.

Unless you have a plan that was already too slow for you, you do not have to upgrade now out of concerns that COVID-19 is going to interfere in your new school or work from home status. If it worked before, it is probably still working. Yes, you will read of epic fails for various customers in a range of cities, but those are not fails for everybody. Those are bottlenecks that happen when large groups all use Zoom at the same time (although that service has largely overbuilt and works amazingly well) or when a Microsoft Team service goes down for a couple of hours. The backbone is not crashing.

The Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) is worried less about if these providers are up to the task speed-wise, data-wise, and more interested if they are going to help Americans survive the financial aspects of the pandemic. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai asked the nation’s top internet and cell phone providers to agree to the Keep Americans Connected Pledge. Almost 200 broadband and telephone providers have pledged to do the following:

Given the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on American society, [[Company Name]] pledges for the next 60 days to:

(1) not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic;

(2) waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and

(3) open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.

As noted in the FCC Pledge, most of the nation’s top internet providers have issued statements that reflect abiding by the FCC request.

As an example, read the Xfinity Statement on Customer and Employee Services, Safety, and Resources. It outlines how all customers will receive unlimited data through May 13, 2020. But it also explains what Xfinity is doing “to help low-income Americans with affordable internet service.” That includes 60 days of free broadband service (where it is available) and increasing internet speeds for that package. Many other internet providers are adding similar programs in addition to the FCC Pledge. To learn more about the free Xfinity package, click the above statement.

Related to speed upgrades, if you have been wondering if now is the time to upgrade because of data limits, the FCC request covers that concern and most providers have signed the pledge. Reaad this Xfinity news release that echoes what major internet providers are doing:

“With so many of our customers working and educating from home, we want you to access the internet without thinking about data plans. While the vast majority of our customers do not come close to using 1TB of data in a month, we are pausing our data plans through May 13, 2020, giving all customers Unlimited data for no additional charge.”

If a broadband sales rep ever tries to sell you a faster, better package because of data caps, you are probably safe to decline. Plus, there is usually a provider warning when you get close to exceeding your plan, or they give you a grace period of a month or two if you do go over. Read this great piece by TechCrunch on data caps: Coronavirus could force ISPs to abandon data caps forever.

Here is a list of some of the other large internet provider COVID-19 statements about data caps, more speed, better pricing, waiving late fees or removing other penalties, and other beneficial responses.

PCWorld posted a number of other internet companies with COVID-19 plans that I did not list here. Worth a look.

Broadband Internet Speed Test Services

Finally, if you have wanted to upgrade for speed reasons, test your internet speeds first via an independent service. You want to know how fast your current internet is so that you can see if you are already getting what you pay for. If not, testing the speed and then talking to your provider (who often wants to solve this problem, if you are not getting what you pay for).

In my experience, more often then provider slowdowns, it is more common that we, as consumers, have older, slower gear and need to pay for our own equipment upgrade. I have found Xfinity and other field technicians very honest in telling you if your gear is the problem. I switched over to a Google Wifi device (my ~$100 purchase, not a rental unit from company) and it has exceeded every expectation.

A well-known and longstanding service is from SpeedTest.net. The “Go” button to start the test is surrounded by ads, however, so pay attention and click right. The other testing service that I have found reliable is the Xfinity Speed Test (yes, the same Xfinity that is one of the major providers of broadband), but it works well and without ads. In addition, they recently posted: Set Yourself Up To Effectively Work From Home Or Learn Remotely that includes some useful tips to improve your speeds at home.

