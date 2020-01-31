‘Bad Boys For Life’ To Dominate Box Office For Third Straight Weekend With $18 Million

Bad Boys for Life

At this point the sky is the limit for Bad Boys for Life’s box office run. Just two weeks into its domestic showing, the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence film has already secured the best January ever for a film released that same month. And soon it’ll top Paul Blart: Mall Cop as the highest-grossing film ever released in the year’s first month.

And now the Bad Boys sequel is eyeing another milestone: topping the domestic box office three weekends in a row.

On its opening weekend, Bad Boys for Life cruised past the humdrum competition (Dolittle bombed and 1917 was in its fourth week) with a record $62.5 million showing. Then the following weekend, Bad Boys for Life similarly blew out films like The Gentlemen and The Turning with its $34 million three-day cume.

And while this upcoming weekend will be a bit of a return to reality, it should still be enough for Bad Boys for Life to easily top the box office once again. Sony projects the film to earn around $17.7 million, which would represent a 47.7% decline from its second weekend and a 71.7% decline from opening weekend. The film is expected to hold onto its strong 3,705-theater lineup.

That $17.7 million projection would easily top this weekend’s two biggest new releases. Gretel & Hansel is projected by Box Office Mojo to earn just $8 million from 3,000 theaters, and The Rhythm Section is slated to earn around $5 million from a similar theater count. 1917 is expected once again to take second place, while Dolittle, The Gentlemen and Jumanji: The Next Level round out the top six.

With $17.7 million added to its pockets, that should bring Bad Boys for Life’s domestic total to about $148 million by Monday morning. If that happens, then the Will Smith/Martin Lawrence vehicle will have officially become the highest-grossing movie ever released in the month of January—just a mere two-and-a-half weeks into its run.

Only four movies released in 2019 topped the box office three weekends in a row. First up was Glass, which dominated a weak January stack of films to kick off the year. Then a few months passed before Avengers: Endgame pulled off the feat as well in May. Then several more months passed and several more movies failed to achieve the three-peat—including Toy Story 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home and The Lion King—before Frozen 2 swooped in and accomplished the milestone in November. After that, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker closed out the last two weeks of 2019 by topping the box office. After that it claimed the No. 1 spot once again during the first week of the new year, completing the three-week cycle.

Now Bad Boys for Life will become the first movie released this new decade to achieve the feat as well. After that, Birds of Prey should swoop in and end Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s reign atop the domestic box office.

