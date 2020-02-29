Bad Bunny Drops New Album ‘YHLQMDLG’

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 11: Bad Bunny performs during Mega 96.3 FM Calibash 2020 at … [+] Staples Center on January 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Bad Bunny, the biggest star to come out of the Latin trap scene, has officially released his second album.

Timed for a midnight Leap Day release in his native Puerto Rico, YHLQMDLG—an acronym that stands for Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana (Spanish for: I Do What I Want)—arrives on streaming and digital download platforms fourteen months after his full-length debut X100PRE and eight months after Oasis, his collaborative mini LP with J Balvin.

Formally announced during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the 20 song project hosts a range of vocal guests including luminaries and rising stars in the world of música urbana. Among those featured in the former category are Daddy Yankee, Jowell & Randy, Ñengo Flow and Yaviah, all of whom have logged considerably longer tenures in reggaetón. In the latter category are young talents like Duki, Mora and Sech.

YHLQMDLG also boasts some surprise guests whose names did not appear on the promotional artwork previously shared by Bad Bunny on social media. “Está Cabrón Ser Yo” presents his long-awaited pairing with fellow trapero Anuel AA, while “Puesto Pa’ Guerrial” features rapper Myke Towers and “P FKN R” has an appearance by urbano vet Arcángel.

Sales and chart expectations are high for YHLQMDLG, given his track record. X100PRE reached No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and earned 10x multi-platino certification (600,000 units) in the RIAA’s Latin program last May. Meanwhile, Oasis debuted even higher on the Billboard 200, coming in at No. 9. As of last September, that project reached 2x multi-platino status (120,000 units).

YHLQMDLG’s pre-release singles have also been doing incredibly well. “Vete” peaked at No. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100, while “Ignorantes” entered the chart this past week at No. 79. “Vete” topped Hot Latin Songs late last year and “Ignorantes” is currently at No. 3 on the Spanish-language singles chart.

While the album will handily premiere at No. 1 on Top Latin Albums and possibly best X100PRE and Oasis in terms of Billboard 200 debuts, several of YHLQMDLG’s songs seem certain to make a significant impact on Hot Latin Songs in its first qualifying frame, including the next designated single “La Dificil.” The track’s music video dropped simultaneously with the overall album drop. And if Oasis’ late-blooming hit “La Canción” is any indication, Bad Bunny should be able to drive subsequent singles upward on the chart for months to come.

Notably absent from the album is “Callaíta,” last summer’s smash hit with his longtime collaborator Tainy. One assumes that one will appear on the producer’s own project.

