Bad Bunny In Drag For New Music Video, Empowering Women And Gender Fluidity

Bad Bunny’s new music video, “Yo Perreo Sola,” features richly colored visuals, bold fashion, and lots of dancing. The Puerto Rican rapper is in drag for most of the video, while flaunting all his looks and making statements empowering gender fluidity.

This video is certainly not the first time Bad Bunny expresses gender fluidity, pushes gender boundaries, or advocates for the queer community. (For example, see “Caro” here.) In February, Bad Bunny used his performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to make a statement supporting transgender individuals. He performed while wearing a black skirt with a statement shirt, which read “Mataron a Alexa, no a un hombre con flada.” This translates to “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt.”

Alexa Negrón Luciano was a transgender woman from Puerto Rico. She was murdered shortly after someone posted pictures of her in McDonald’s being questioned by police. A McDonald’s customer complained that Alexa used a mirror to peep on people, which police found no proof of. As these photos spread on social media, hateful comments escalated. That night, Alexa was brutally murdered in a moment that rattled the island and nations beyond. Bad Bunny was one of many pained by this reminder of the how much transphobia and homophobia run rampant.

Bad Bunny’s statement shirt honored Alexa’s life and gender. This new video is also part of his push against transphobia and homophobia via his large platform and creativity. According to his Twitter, some people are questioning his video, but he reminds everyone he does not answer to them.

When Bad Bunny first appears in the video, he’s wearing ruby red patent boots that rise over his knees, almost meeting his matching patent skirt. Soon after, he’s dancing alone wearing a long wig and a mixed print ensemble. As he begins to rap, Bad Bunny is on top of a Rolls Royce in the middle of a pink-toned flower field. Dancers dressed in flowers, camouflaging into the scene, perform choreography throughout in a beautiful display. There are several more colorful and exciting visuals throughout.

The song itself is about dancing alone and empowering the women who want to. Even though Bad Bunny dances on himself at one point (one version in drag and the other not), the video features a diverse group of women dancing alone. At the end of the video, text in Spanish fills the screen and reads “si no quiere bailar contigo, respeta, ella perrea sola.” In other words, if a woman does not want to dance with you, respect her. She dances alone.

