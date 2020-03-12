Bad Bunny Owns More Than 10% Of The Hot 100 This Week

Puerto Rican musician Bad Bunny poses in the press room with the award for “Best Urban Music Album” … [+] during the 20th Annual Latin Grammy Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 14, 2019. (Photo by Bridget BENNETT / AFP) (Photo by BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Bad Bunny is enjoying the best week of his career on the U.S charts, as his album YHLQMDLG brings him to a previously-unknown height on its respective tally and a sizable number of songs featured on the set make their way to the Hot 100, where they help the rapper and singer dominate the list like only a few Latin artists have in the past.

The Puerto Rican superstar currently owns 11 spots on the Hot 100, giving him control over more than 10% of the list, an impressive showing for any artist, let alone one that performs in a language other than English. In fact, this type of feat is typically reserved for the hottest rappers who perform in English, and claiming this many rungs simultaneously may in fact be a first among Latin acts.

The highest-charting of his newly-released songs is “Si Veo A Tu Mama,” which opens at No. 32. That track is one of three tunes that enter the top 40, becoming proper hits, if only for a short time.

Nine of Bad Bunny’s current charting hits are new to the Hot 100, while two gain ground. “Vete,” which once peaked at No. 33, vaults from No. 99 all the way to No. 36, while “Ignorantes,” his collaboration with Sech, re-enters the race at No. 49, reaching a new peak position by doing so.

Impressively, Bad Bunny also lays claim to seven slots on Billboard’s Bubbling Under Hot 100, which essentially extends the list by 25 spots, meaning his domination this week was even greater.

Bad Bunny has now racked up 23 Hot 100 appearances throughout his career, with 11 of those successful songs being featured on his new album YHLQMDLG. That set, which opens at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, has also produced three of his six top 40 smashes, and they’re all present inside the region this frame.

Here are all 11 of Bad Bunny’s current Hot 100 hits.

No. 32 – “Si Veo A Tu Mama”

No. 33 – “La Dificil”No. 36 – “Vete”

No. 49 – Bad Bunny & Sech – “Ignorantes”

No. 53 – Bad Bunny & Daddy Yankee – “La Santa”

No. 63 – “Pero Ya No”

No. 69 – “Yo Perreo Sola”

No. 81 – Bad Bunny, Jowell & Randy & Nengo Flow – “Safaera”

No. 89 – Bunny & Yaviah – “Bichiyal”

No. 94 – “Solia”

No. 97 – Bad Bunny X Anuel AA – “Esta Cabron Ser Yo”

