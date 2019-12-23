Bad Bunny Releases Music Video With Steve Austin Cameo: ‘Quién Tu Eres?’

music video for his 2018 song “¿Quién Tu Eres?” earlier today, featuring a cameo with Steve Austin.

The video is set somewhere in the West, and it opens with Bad Bunny and his buddy, Chucheto, rolling up to a desert diner in a brightly colored semi. As the two stroll into the diner decked out with American flags, it’s clear that everyone inside notices them, especially one guy playing pool who is ready to brawl. As Bad Bunny and Chucheto leave the scene before a fight breaks out, the man and his biker gang follow.

As they all speed down the road, everyone eventually pulls into a lot and starts to fight. Once Bad Bunny and Chucheto become surrounded by the bikers, they call for help. This is when Stone Cold Steve Austin—a professional wrestler who retired in 1995 after a successful career—breaks open the back of the semi and finishes everybody off. The video closes with Chucheto toying with a flamethrower while Bad Bunny and Steve Austin celebrate over beers. Unexpectedly, as the video closes, Steve takes down Bad Bunny too.

“¿Quién Tu Eres?” is the 3rd song on x 100PRE—his album released on Christmas Eve in 2018—and it is the 9th music video from this album. Other videos from this album have been released over a year ago, like “MIA” featuring Drake which was released in October 2018 and peaked at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 weeks after. Others were released in the months after, like “Caro,” which was released in January 2019 and is known for challenging society’s definitions of what it means to be beautiful, normal, and masculine.

The 25-year-old has been busy and successful over the past year. Bad Bunny was a 30 Under 30 2019 member and has since landed many singles in the charts. In late June, he released an album in collaboration with Colombian singer J Balvin called Oasis. Then in November, x 100PRE won Best Urban Music Album at the Latin Grammy’s.

ATLANTA, GA – NOVEMBER 03: Bad Bunny performs in Concert at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. … [+] (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

