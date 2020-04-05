Bandai Ultramarines Primaris Intercessor Toy Review: The Emperor Protects

This is a remarkably good toy of the Ultramarines Primaris Intercessor from ‘Warhammer 40,000’.

Back in the Summer of last year, Games Workshop revealed it was working with Bandai to make a new action figure. Well, it’s now here and it is incredibly well done and is exactly the kind of thing every Warhammer 40,000 fan should own.

Specifically, this is a figure of a Primaris Space Marine of the Intercessor variety, utilizing the Mark X Tacticus Power Armor. It also comes equipped with the classic Bolt Rifle and Combat Knife.

It’s fully articulated and very posable with it. The sculpt and detailing are also incredible but there are some weird choices in materials and some minor issues with finishing.

In that, Bandai is known for its use of diecast metal in many of its toys, often known as chogokin. This toy though has no diecast at all to speak of, which considering the metal miniatures legacy of Games Workshop is a weird choice.

The toy is still pretty hefty in terms of weight though and clocks in at a nice 18cm in height. The paint job is also very well done too, with some nice weathering effects across the body.

The articulation on this toy offers a wide range of motion.

While the paintjob, sculpt and overall detailing are amazing, there are some minor issues with the finishing of the toy. Namely that parts that have been assembled still have what look like spru cut-off marks. This is especially noticeable on the legs.

It’s a minor thing really and doesn’t reduce the figure’s overall impact but it’s a strange oversight for a toy that is clearly meant for collectors.

While this is clearly a collector’s type toy, it is very playable, with a wide range of movements and a really solid feel to it.

The only puzzling thing about this release is that it has been handled by Bandai and not Bandai Spirits, and the fact it is has no diecast used in its construction.

If you are curious on how to pick one up, as I am based in Japan I bought mine directly from the Premium Bandai online shop for 12,100 yen (or around $112). However, if you want one now then places like BigBadToyStore seem to have some in stock, although at a marked up price of $215.99.

Overall, this is an amazing toy of an iconic Warhammer 40,000 design and comes thoroughly recommended. I just hope that next time, Games Workshop go all out and embrace the inevitable chogokin destiny that awaits the indestructible Ultramarines.

Disclosure: I purchased this toy with my own money.

