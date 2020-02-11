Bangladesh’s Vast Cricket Potential Evident After Stunning Under 19 World Cup Victory

Shahin Alam celebrates Bangladesh’s victory over India. (Photo by MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty … [+] Images)

Rakibul Hasan’s flick to register the winning run triggered incredible scenes. Bangladesh’s victorious Under 19 team jubilantly stormed onto the field in Potchefstroom, South Africa, after winning a tense World Cup final over mighty India by three wickets.

Some players dived on the turf like they were soccer players celebrating a goal knowing they had become instant heroes in Bangladesh – a cricket obsessed nation of 165 million.

Unfortunately the jubilation took a bitter turn after a heated agreement broke out between the teams. Five players – three from Bangladesh and two from India – have been charged by cricket’s governing body.

The ugly incident, however, failed to dampen the bedlam in Bangladesh where the capital Dhaka was flooded by thousands of giddy fans many of whom were garbed in costumes of tigers – the national cricket team’s nickname.

The Bangladesh cricket team celebrate with supporters after winning the ICC Under-19 World Cup cricket final.

Bangladesh arguably boasts the most colorful fan base in cricket and to see the masses bask in such a triumph brought a lump to the throat. This was momentous for Bangladesh – with the victory given front page treatment on every major newspaper in the land – and a “mass reception” has been promised by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina when the players return home.

Due to its huge population and sheer passion for cricket – where the sport is something like a religion – Bangladesh has been viewed for some time as a sleeping giant.

Bangladesh’s cricket development struggled after gaining independence from Pakistan in 1971 – a grim result of the country being ravaged by war and poverty. As a cricket nation, they were largely shunned until hosting the ICC Champions Trophy in 1998 and two years later became just the 10th Test playing country.

Bangladesh’s struggles were painfully obvious in the beginning and they did not win a Test match until 2005 on their 35th attempt. They have won only 13 of 118 matches although 10 came in a highly competitive period from 2013-18.

Bangladesh have proved formidable on their home terrain – fueled by menacing turning decks – and famously beat England in late 2016 and Australia a year later. Things have proven more difficult lately with Bangladesh having lost their last six Tests – five by an innings.

Bangladesh stunned Australia in the first Test in 2017.

Bangladesh – like, sadly, several other cricket playing nations – have been rocked by scandals, dubious governing and in-fighting. During a tumultuous period last year, Bangladesh national and first-class players announced a strike calling for better pay and benefits believing the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), the country’s richest sports body, was not sharing its wealth.

The dispute fortunately ended when the BCB caved into most of the demands, including a pay hike for domestic first class players, but worse was ahead.

Captain Shakib Al Hasan, who led the revolt, was banned from all forms of cricket for two years after failing to report two approaches he received during a tri-series in January 2018 and also an Indian Premier League match a few months later.

It’s been a tough period since although Bangladesh have toured powerhouse India and Pakistan in important opportunities for growth. Their development, certainly in Tests, has undoubtedly been stymied over the years by limited chances to play against the best – particularly away from home.

This has been reinforced by not playing Tests in England since 2010 and being only afforded a pittance of two Tests in the Australian winter of 2003.

Bangladesh’s proposed two-Test tour of Australia in 2018 was cancelled by Australia’s governing body due to not being “financially viable”, according to BCB chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury. It’s a sad reality for Bangladesh who have not been able to shed its derisive ‘minnows’ tag despite being competitive in limited-overs cricket highlighted by making the quarter-finals at the 2015 World Cup and 2017 Champions Trophy semi-finals.

Bangladesh’s lucrative franchise Twenty20 league, the Bangladesh Premier League, has provided much-needed heft but concerns linger over its domestic system as a breeding ground.

Australian stars Steve Smith and David Warner have played in the Bangladesh Premier League.

But the tigerish efforts of the precocious youngsters in South Africa provide optimism that Bangladesh’s belated ascension might be close.

“I certainly think Bangladesh can be a powerhouse in world cricket,” respected Bangladeshi cricket journalist Atif Azam tells me. “The seniors will have the self-belief that it is possible to dominate against the cricketing giants after watching the juniors.

“People from every sphere are celebrating but the best part is the BCB is not getting carried away and instead are planning how to develop these under 19 cricketers.”

Cricket – dominated by a powerful few countries – desperately needs stronger teams, particularly in Tests, to ensure vitality for its elite levels that can often feel stale through the same merry-go-round of series.

A powerful Bangladesh bolstered by their magnetic fans would be a suitable tonic as testament by the indelible events in Potchefstroom.

