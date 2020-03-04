Bank Of America Shows Us That Nobility And Profitability Can And Must Co-Exist

Leadership in the Age of Personalization

Glenn Llopis Group, LLC

How does a legacy brand in an extremely regulated industry make the big changes needed in order to find balance between standardization and personalization?

We’re a society with more mass variance among people than ever before, yet corporate strategies were not designed to serve mass variance. In fact, corporations of the past thrived on standardizing those variations – making them invisible for the sake of efficiency.

Today, that no longer works. People are reclaiming their individuality and rejecting the standards of the past.

In any industry – but especially one as regulated as financial services – of course you need standards. You want your business to operate at a consistent level of quality and service while respecting the need for compliance, so you have to set into motion processes that make that possible on a large scale across multiple locations and among thousands of individuals.

What we need are standards that achieve personalization – what I call the standardization of “me.” I’ve written extensively about the five necessary shifts that I believe are required of every organization in order to move in this direction.

You can personalize just about anything for the person standing in front of you right now. The bigger challenge for organizations is creating a way to personalize for multiple individuals.

That requires a system that enables personalization at scale.

I’m curious how legacy brands in highly regulated industries are approaching this level of change. Banks know they have to meet strict standards, but they also know that customers today are used to getting what they want whenever and however they want it.

I had conversations on this subject with two executives from Bank of America:

Dean Athanasia, President of Consumer and Small Business

President of Consumer and Small Business Cathy Bessant, Chief Operations and Technology Officer

They both emphasized that when it comes to serving clients, their strategy goes beyond transactions to focus on relationships. That means meeting clients’ evolving financial needs in a more meaningful and personalized manner, being nimble when it comes to what, when and where.

What they need: checking, mortgages, investments, advice

When they need it: across life stages, at meaningful moments, 24/7

Where they need it: on their mobile device, in person, online

They said scale is advantageous: it takes a complete product portfolio, ongoing investment in technology, and financial strength to deliver all three to a large client base.

I would also add that it takes a mindset – having the assets and resources to deliver that kind of customized service doesn’t guarantee the kind of personalization that honors an individual’s dignity or, as Bessant says later in the article, their nobility.

Both Athanasia and Bessant were open and forthcoming about the process of making significant changes throughout an organization.

It’s a journey.

If a company has been around a while, shifting mindsets will be a challenge. Every big company struggles with this.

I asked Athanasia how to get a bank to think differently about personalization – especially when, in many respects, it requires giving up control and giving up many of the ways the bank may have historically relied on to create relationships with the consumer.

“Five years back we struggled with that, to be honest,” said Athanasia. “We had a good core group of individuals in leadership, but we also brought in different individuals from very diverse talent pools and industries to add new ideas and ways of doing business.”

He said over the last couple of years they’ve added to their team innovators from Apple, Amazon, Disney and Sephora to further enhance their customer experience and adapt to new expectations.

That’s one way to start the transformation on the inside, to understand personalization from within, in order to serve the personalization outside in the marketplace.

They also listened to their clients.

“I used to have to ask external research firms to come in and survey my clients,” said Athanasia. “Now I get feedback directly from our clients every single day. We have 66 million clients in the United States. We interact with those clients 28 million times every day. They log in more than 9 billion times a year, based on our projections for this year. They walk into our centers over a million times every day. We’re using that feedback, good and bad, to change the way we do things on a daily basis. You have to be that in tune with your clients.”

He gave an example involving Bank of America’s mobile app. He said when they first introduced the app, it was fairly standard and linear – facilitating certain transactions in predetermined ways.

Today it’s evolved. “The new mobile app forms completely around the client,” said Athanasia. “We’ll formulate the app around them depending on what they use, how they use it, when they use it and how quickly they want to conduct business – complete personalization.”

They started with one-size-fits-all, and have expanded the capabilities to now offer an app that, according to Athanasia, “changes infinitely based on who the client is and what they want to see versus what we want them to see.”

Make the physical space operate like the digital space.

But personalization is not just something that takes place in the digital world.

Athanasia pointed out that, as in many industries, banking is going through an ongoing convergence of physical and digital experiences. Bank of America is investing heavily at this intersection to remain at the forefront of the trend.

“We also had to change the way the financial centers look and feel,” he said. “We had to change the way the financial centers interact with and are connected to our mobile capabilities. We had to change the way we delivered products and services. We had to get more personalized. We had to focus more on simplicity and convenience. All those things that clients want today. And that’s why we’re growing. That’s why we’re adding clients and that’s why they are doing more with us.”

He said even as clients use digital tools more and more, they continue to rely heavily on in-person conversations with Financial Center professionals for some of their more complex financial needs, such as buying a home and saving for retirement or college.

“We have to do everything around the client,” said Athanasia. “We have to be passionate about it. We have to give them the convenience, quality and connectivity. Whether paying a bill or paying a friend – it’s got to be within two clicks. Because that’s how everything else operates in this world.”

To personalize, you first have to know your clients.

I’ve often said that there’s two questions that clients and employees want to know that brands are paying attention to. And the questions are: Do you see me? Do you know me?

Athanasia shared a few examples of what Bank of America is doing to make sure that customers feel seen and feel known – starting with its AI assistant, Erica, which he said is the engine that allows them to deliver personalization at scale.

He gave an example from his own life: “The other day Erica said, hey Dean, you’ve got three Netflix accounts. I didn’t know that. My kids had signed up for them. I had signed up for them. I forgot. Erica also said, here’s all your reoccurring bills, are you sure these are valid? There were a few gyms on there that I wasn’t using. All that information was extremely useful, too, because it saved me time and money.”

In the physical world they’re trying to bring that same level of personalized advice. When a client books an appointment with an advisor, that advisor has all the information about the client so they can go beyond addressing the issue or the question the customer has and proactively make suggestions.

If someone comes in to ask for their balance, “we help them out and then we say, you know you could get that balance any way you want. We never force people into one channel. We just say, hey, this would be an easier way and if you like it, I’ll show you how to do it. If not, no worries. I’ll always be here to take care of you.”

“Our job is to remove the artificial boundaries that we have placed in front of people in the past,” said Athanasia. “For both employees and clients. There are boundaries and measures of success that we’ve had to tear down and say that does not apply anymore. For example, for our client professionals, I’d rather measure client satisfaction [than sales], because if the clients are satisfied, they bring us assets and that’s much better than calling our employee a salesperson and measuring how many units they sell.”

That’s a great example of a leader shifting focus from results to methods – one of the shifts that is key to leading in the age of personalization. Obviously achieving results is still crucial. But by opening up to different methods, finding new ways to measure impact, that enhances results in the long run. It allows people to influence the business in their own ways.

Is personalization a technology strategy or a people strategy?

As I mentioned in my previous article, talking about personalization almost automatically means talking about technology. That’s because many of the ways to achieve personalization do involve tech innovations.

So, who should be driving this transformation – someone who knows technology? Or someone who knows the customer?

Because so much of banking today involves technology, I asked Cathy Bessant, Bank of America’s Chief Operations and Technology Officer, if the bank is becoming a technology business.

“A good bank is a customer and client business,” said Bessant. “Technology helps us enable our customers and clients. Technology is not a destination.”

She said one of the gutsy things that Bank of America leadership did in 2010 was put her in charge of technology and operations.

As she put it: “I’m not a classically trained technologist. I know how to code in COBOL, if that tells you anything. What I am skilled in, with decades of experience, is customer and client behavior preferences, choices and priorities. I think that speaks to the culture of the firm that says technology is not some sort of Rodin sculpture on its own. Technology is a way to engage people and deliver services.”

She continued: “We’re a client company where the business of technology is to deliver the nobility of what we do. The role of technology is to make client interactions better and faster, to protect our people, and then to free up our employees to do the kind of customization, personalization, value-added advice and counsel that is really what our customers want.”

I respect her use of the term “nobility.” It takes the ideas to a higher plane – large corporations are not just solving for their specific products or services or ways of working. All of this has an impact on how we live. I’ve come to realize that in pursuit of leadership that honors the age of personalization, what we’re truly seeking is a way to honor each individual’s dignity – but at scale.

“When people write a check, they don’t consider that the entity or the processing or anything related to that check influences their life,” Bessant continued. “But what great bankers can do is influence the lives and the outcomes of our clients and customers over five or 10 years – forever, actually. We need to be high tech for things that are routine to clients – important, but routine – and to be high touch and high impact from an advice/intellectual capability.”

Here’s how Bessant described what she meant by nobility.

“I believe so strongly in the nobility of what we do. I don’t ever think of it in terms of loans, I think of it in terms of how are you helping a family buy a home? And what’s the value of buying a home? Well, a consistent residence improves educational outcomes, it improves neighborhood development, it improves locally driven economic vitality or economic health for cities and communities. I mean, sure, maybe it’s one mortgage loan at a time, but it isn’t a mortgage loan, it’s a path to the bigger purpose.”

In fact, I want to recount how my conversation with Bessant began, because it’s a wonderful example of the nobility of personalization in action. The power of leading in a way that honors personalization is that it is a mindset that begins with the core truth that every single person has dignity. And running a successful large organization does not mean rejecting or ignoring individual dignity.

Here’s how Bessant reacted to my introduction of these topics in our conversation:

“I am the daughter of a public school teacher for 40 years. I’m the daughter of a mom who was executive director in several not-for-profit organizations. At our house, we never entertained a gender question because my dad was a founding member of the National Organization of Women in the 60s. So nobility of purpose, equality, those were never questioned, they were assumed. I put myself through school, and when I came out of school I also had a personal profit-making motive because I literally had no money. My grandfather died in 1984 and I could not afford a bus ticket back to his funeral. So I approach everything I do with this notion of nobility but also profitability. Profitability can’t be at the expense of customers or the expense of employees – it has to be derived from benefit to customers and benefit to employees.”

She immediately took the corporate veil off and represented herself as an individual. That’s a powerful way to enter into a conversation.

She also gave an example of how Bank of America has applied that to the business.

“Around 10 years ago we did away with overdraft fees because our determination was that the creation of revenue streams that benefited from behavior that was really horrible for customers and clients was not a construct that we wanted,” she said. “It was just not a construct we believed was appropriate in our firm.”

As she put it: “Done properly, standardization of routine and rote things should set us free for individualism and personalization for customers and clients and our employees.”

And that brings me back to that idea of the standardization of “me.”

I’m encouraged to hear stories from leaders who are willing to get real and have these conversations about the journey of finding balance between standardization and personalization.

As we’ve heard from Athanasia and Bessant, it takes a concerted effort to dismantle old systems and create new ones.

It’s not enough to see the nobility or dignity in one person at one point in time, just about anyone can do that. You need a system that makes it inevitable that EVERY client and employee will see the nobility or dignity in every other client and employee.

That’s hard, and that’s why it’s worth it.

What is your organization’s readiness to lead in the age personalization? Click here to read my latest whitepaper, Dignity at Scale.

Source