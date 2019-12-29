Home Business Barack Obama Lists His Top Books Of 2019
Business

Barack Obama Lists His Top Books Of 2019

written by Forbes December 29, 2019
Barack Obama Lists His Top Books Of 2019

ARLINGTON, VA – DECEMBER 2010: U.S. President Barack Obama reads a book to second graders. He … [+] continues to encourage Americans to read by releasing an annual list of his favorite books. (Photo by Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Getty Images

It’s now tradition: President Barack Obama usually lists his go-to books, films and music at the end of each year. The 2019 list includes books both new and old, by members of his Cabinet as well as a diverse grouping of books about economics, sports, Native American history, and the inclusion of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize of Fiction winner, “The Orphan Master’s Son.”

Obama released this list on Instagram saying, in part, that reading books is good for life balance. “Because while each of us has plenty that keeps us busy…outlets like literature and art can enhance our day-to-day experiences…”

Most of the books were released in 2019 and a handful were older, but the president describes those older prints as “new to me.” He also re-listed all the books he recommended earlier in the year, including Susan Rice’s “Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For”, Isabel Wilkerson’s award-winning “The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration” and Colson Whitehead’s “The Nickel Boys.”

Barack Obama lists his favorite books of 2019.

Barack Obama lists his favorite books of 2019.

Instagram

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Samsung ‘Cyber Monday’ 2019: Here Are The Best...

December 2, 2019

Boeing’s Starliner Misfire A Blessing?

December 21, 2019

Warriors President Rick Welts On The Next Decade:...

December 22, 2019

Appealing Your Property Tax Assessment? Try These 14...

December 3, 2019

Actor William Levy’s Movie ‘En Brazos De Un...

December 6, 2019

Apple Loop: iPhone 12 Exposed, iPhone SE 2...

December 7, 2019

Kylo Ren, And The Wasted Potential Of The...

December 20, 2019

How Many All-Stars Will The Indiana Pacers Have...

December 25, 2019

Student Debt Cancellation Debate Shows The Need For...

July 20, 2015

Senior Living Demand: Strong Demographics Weakened By Strong...

December 3, 2019

Leave a Comment