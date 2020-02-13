Basketball’s Power Brokers Gather For The Annual NBA All-Star Tech Summit

The annual NBA All-Star Tech Summit, the gathering of basketball’s greatest minds and power brokers … [+] takes place this weekend.

Getty Images

Unless you’re “in the know” or part of the “Basketball Industrial Complex”, you would think that the biggest events taking place during All-Star Weekend were The Dunk Contest, The Three-Point Shootout, and of course the game itself, which has a new (if not confusing) format. However, the most consequential event taking place in Chicago this weekend will be one that even the most ardent NBA enthusiast has probably never heard of, the NBA’s annual “All-Star Tech Summit.”

Notwithstanding what Major League Baseball was able to accomplish at the turn of the new millennium with with MLB Advanced Media, the NBA has established itself as the most forward-thinking and technologically advanced major professional North American sports league over the past two decades. As such, it should probably come as no surprise that the NBA’s adoption of and willingness to experiment with new technologies began around the same time the first NBA Tech Summit was organized in 2000 by then-President of NBA Entertainment, Adam Silver.

Since its initial iteration some 20 years ago, the annual gathering of basketball’s “movers and shakers” has become akin to a meeting of the proverbial “Five Families” of the NBA with everyone from owners to general managers to tech CEO’s, network heads, and anyone else you can possibly imagine with sway and influence in the business of basketball. Part of the allure of the event is the exclusivity as it is “invite only” with a hard attendance cap of 500.

In years past, Silver has used the Tech Summit as an opportunity to unveil what the league believes to be the next wave of technology that, from the league’s perspective, will make an indelible mark on the future of basketball. Last year, the Silver debuted a 5G-enabled jersey that allows the uniform patch that is currently dedicated to a single sponsor to be dynamic, enabling teams to theoretically sell that same ad space to a number of different brands.

This year’s event will feature a “who’s who” of speakers that includes familiar faces like Dallas Mavericks Owner, Mark Cuban, Washington Wizards Owner, Ted Leonsis, Magic Johnson, Wasserman CEO, Casey Wasserman, etc. In spite of the star-studded list of attendees and speakers, this year’s event will likely be characterized (at least in part) by those who are absent, specifically the late David Stern and Kobe Bryant, both of whom were mainstays at past Tech Summits and played critical roles in the technological advancement of the game.

As one may expect, one of the biggest items on the agenda this year is the future of streaming media and figuring out new ways to tailor the NBA broadcast product to the younger generation that is accustomed to alternative broadcasts that feature more interactivity and engagement a la Twitch. The NBA has been out on the forefront of experimenting and fiddling with their broadcast product on different platforms as a way to find what resonates with the next generation of NBA fans. In August of last year, the league announced a partnership with Twitch to broadcast certain USA Basketball games on the platform that rose to prominence by virtue of its popularity amongst gamers. Earlier this season, the league experimented with alternative broadcasts featuring personalities with larger digital footprints such as Spice Adams, which is likely a sign of things to come.

Regardless of what the league might unveil at the event this weekend, rest assured that it only represents a fraction of what’s going or being tested behind the scenes. After all, you don’t ascend to becoming the country’s second-most popular sport by standing still.

Source