Bayer Finds New Herbicide Molecule Amid More Lawsuits

Bayer announced it found a new herbicide molecule, which is in Phase 2 of early development. The company explains that it offers a new herbicide post-emergence mode of action for the first time in 30 years. Three days after this announcement, jurors awarded $265 million to a peach farmer who sued Bayer and BASF over a different herbicide.

A New Mode of Action

Herbicides are chemicals that can eliminate weeds and other plants so that crops can grow better. The mode of action (MOA) is how an herbicide stops the unwanted plants. This usually involves disrupting a biological process, such as stopping the production of an important plant enzyme or preventing the growth of the plant.

For example, glyphosate, the main ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup herbicide, blocks the 5-enolpyruvylshikimate-3-phosphate (EPSPS) enzyme in plants. Without EPSPS, the plant cannot make the aromatic amino acids it needs to survive.

Bayer says its new molecule would give a different post-emergence mode of action, which means it would kill weeds once they are growing and above the ground. The company points out that having multiple MOAs is necessary to manage “herbicide resistance,” but there have not been any new modes of action in the last 30 years.

The new molecule is capable of controlling resistant grasses. Since the molecule is still in early development, Bayer has not shared a name or other details.

New Lawsuits

Amid the company’s announcement and excitement over the new molecule, the results of another lawsuit emerged. When Bayer bought Monsanto, it inherited all the legal problems associated with Roundup. Now, there are 43,000 lawsuits in both state and federal courts that claim Roundup caused cancer in individuals who used it to control weeds.

However, the new lawsuits focus on a different herbicide made by Monsanto: dicamba. Dicamba is a broad-spectrum herbicide that kills weeds and may work on plants that are resistant to Roundup. Today, 140 lawsuits claim dicamba damaged crops because spraying the herbicide allowed it to spread to other fields.

Bill Bader, a Missouri farmer, won a $265 million lawsuit over claims that dicamba from BASF (a German chemical company) affected his peach orchards after his neighbors used it as a spray on their genetically-engineered cotton from Monsanto. Since his peaches were not resistant to dicamba like the cotton, his orchards suffered damage.

Bayer and BASF were named in the Missouri farmer’s lawsuit. While both companies make dicamba-based herbicides, Monsanto has been facing lawsuits related to dicamba since 2015. Although the number of cases is increasing, dicamba-related lawsuits will probably not reach the same numbers as Roundup. Nevertheless, the new lawsuits may push Bayer to split its company into two pieces: pharmaceuticals and crops.

