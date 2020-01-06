Meet The Distruptors Of The Beauty Industry (+ Discounts!)

In a few short years, the almost elitist beauty industry has been turned on its head by beauty industry disruptors.

No more are the cosmetic companies considered to be held in awe as the holders of the elixir of life.

Many men and women, will remember the hunt for the holy grail of youthful beauty.

The hunt for the cosmetic which would magically renew our youth was the perennial quest, reluctant though we may have been to admit it.

The quest to emulate the supermodel of the day, a remote, untouchable goddess who deigned to look down on us, mere mortals that we were, gave us heartbreak as we tried and failed to live up to their standards.

Depending on when and who, that model could be Kate Moss or Isabella Rosselini.

Or some other iconic beauty.

The more expensive the product, the more we dared to believe it could magically freshen our youth for us.

Who were we to argue?

We willingly paid our pounds for the best cosmetics we could afford and we prayed that they might actually deliver on what they’d promised.

If we didn’t get value for our money, nobody heard us complain.

Then, along came the disruptors of the beauty industry.

They really shook things up.

The truth is, things have never been the same since.

Who Are The Disruptors Of The Beauty Industry?

There are quite a number of these so-called ‘disruptors’.

They are called ‘disruptors’ because they have literally turned things around within a long-established industry.

They have also managed to do this within a relatively short time, which is phenomenal.

The Body Shop could be said to have pioneered the concept a few decades back.

However, disruptors of today are plentiful.

Let’s take a look at some of the main ones which spring to mind.

The Pro Co.

With its sound ethics and emphasis on producing products which actually does what it says on the tin (or container) The Pro Co. are one of the newest beauty industry disruptors.

With a strong sense of responsibility to the environment as well as to the customer, The Pro Co. aims to produce products which are accessible to all, not to mention products which actually work.

For once, a producer of beauty products seems set to deliver value to, rather than just empty the purse of the customer.

This is a company which sells products, not fantasies.

Producing products with cruelty-free, high-quality ingredients produced in England, encapsulated in plastic free packaging, whilst being highly effective and priced low.

What’s not to love?

Even More Reason To Swap To The Pro Co…

Their 3 new products; Vitamin C Serum, Eye Rescue Serum and Retinol Serum are flying off the shelves due to their high potency, low price and amazing REAL reviews.

Beauty Pie

Beauty Pie is another company who have recently disrupted the beauty industry.

Beauty Pie is the first luxury beauty product Buyers Club. Because, as a member you can shop direct and get luxury beauty without luxury prices.

With their ethos of providing high-quality products direct from the same factories that high end products are produced, means they can slash the price greatly.

The Ordinary

Another popular beauty industry disruptor.

Clinical Formulations with Integrity

A company who offer advice on which products would suit a person’s skin, as well as providing amazingly effective products, in eco-friendly packaging for a low cost.

The Ordinary treats their customer as an intelligent being, rather than a person who has to be fed fantasies in order to lure them to hand over their cash.

How Have These Beauty Industry Disruptors Changed Things?

In the past, the customer was seen as a gullible female, who needs to be told that using a certain face-cream will bring her male admiration and marriage proposals.

The disruptors treat customers, which could be of any gender, with respect, as an intelligent human being.

How do they go about doing that?

The Mass Marketing Approach, Appealing To The Lowest Common Denominator, Is Passé

This is the Internet age.

Social media platforms enable brands to speak directly to consumers, collect their feedback and take their needs on board.

They may draw up customer personas to give their sales copy a personal touch, but they can reach out to customers individually on social media.

The sales campaign is painless, allowing the brand to befriend individuals.

People Are More Informed & Educated Than Ever

They want products which actually work.

They want products backed by science, not an airbrushed happy-ever-after fantasy.

If they don’t get the desired result, they are ready to demand a refund.

Customers Are No Longer In Awe Of Cosmetic Companies

They need to be able to get in touch with their brand to avail of advice.

Advice on how to get better discounts is always welcome.

As we live in changing times and as concern for the planet is rising, these companies keep environmental matters in mind.

They are also very particular about consumer safety, far more than in the past.

Because of the remoteness of an online presence, some cosmetic companies open up pop-up shops on a temporary basis in different locations.

This gives the personal touch and the customer can literally ‘try before they buy’.

Change For The Better – No Turning Back

There was a need for simple, no-nonsense, quality products that deliver on their promises and don’t cost the earth or harm the environment.

This was noticed by a new breed of entrepreneurs, which resulted in revolutionary cosmetic companies, or ‘beauty industry disruptors.’

Ably assisted by the internet in general and social media in particular, the retailing of beauty products has now become a fun, interactive activity.

Pop-up shops have been playing a role in this too.

The customer is getting respect now and it’s a refreshing change.

If the products don’t deliver on their promises, the manufacturers will definitely be hearing from disgruntled customers.

Don’t you just love this amazing turnaround?