Beauty Tutorial: How To Perfect The Feline Flick

Business

written by Forbes April 1, 2020
So you’ve got some extra time on your hands now? It’s an opportune moment to get your makeup looks down, especially those one’s we’ve been meaning to master for a while, including the feline flick.

This is where Charlotte Tilbury makeup artist, Kelly Dawn comes into action, taking us through, step-by-step just how easy it is to recreate the feline flick look, with practise of course.

Step 1: Use the Charlotte Tilbury black or brown liner to ‘tightline’ in-between the upper lashes. This is an easy trick to define the eyes and make the lashes instantly appear thicker and longer.

Step 2: Use the Feline Flick Pen on it’s side and drag it across the the upper lid keeping close as possible to the lashes. Start from the inner corner of the eye and drag outwards.

Step 3: Looking straight in the mirror, use your lower lash line as a guide, and sketch a small dot where you want your flick to end.

Step 4: Using the tip of the liner, attach the liner from the lower lashes to your dot.

Step 5: Keep your eyes open and fill in the triangle making sure your liner is nice and smooth. For any mistakes use a sharp cotton tip with a little bit of your moisturiser on it to remove/correct. 

Step 6: Add lashings of Legendary Lashes Mascara and the sultry Charlotte’s Secret Lash Tricks – Fashion Cat-Eye Corner Lash to create the the ultimate Feline Eye!

Pick up all the products on the Charlotte Tilbury website and watch the tutorial on Kelly Dawn’s Instagram page.

