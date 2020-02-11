Bed Bath & Beyond Warns There’s More ‘Pain’ To Come In Q4

The 4Q looks like they will be consistent with the rest of BBB’s dismal year. (Photo by Justin … [+] Sullivan/Getty Images)

If it wasn’t for bad news, there would be no news at all coming out of Bed Bath & Beyond these days.

This afternoon, after the market closed, the struggling big box home furnishings chain said the first two months of its current fourth quarter were downright dismal and that it continues to feel “the pain” as it tries to stop the bleeding under new management.

In just the first 60 minutes of after hours trading, its share price plummeted by more than 23% to its lowest level in more than three months and is off more than 40% over the trailing 12 months.

“We are experiencing short-term pain in our efforts to stabilize the business,” Mark J. Tritton, president and CEO said in the statement, “including the pressures of store traffic trends coupled with our own executional challenges.”

The news was pretty much uniformly negative save for some encouraging numbers on the digital side of the business according to the statement. “For the first two months of the fiscal 2019 fourth quarter (December 2019 and January 2020), the company’s comparable sales declined 5.4%, reflecting a low-double-digit percentage decrease in transactions in stores, partially offset by a mid-single-digit percentage increase in the average transaction amount. On a directional basis, comparable sales from stores declined nearly 11%, while comparable sales from digital channels grew approximately 20%.”

Bed Bath also blamed some of the sales fall-off to out-of-stocks, somewhat ironic as one of the most frequently cited complaints against the retailer is that its stores carry too much inventory. The company said it “is immediately reforming its internal planning and inventory management procedures to master the fundamentals.”

But even that didn’t tell the whole story. Without the move of Cyber Monday to the fourth quarter this year sales would have been off 13%. The numbers for gross margins and SG&A were also bad, the latter impacted by severance costs when five senior executives were let go right before Christmas, as well as expenses associated with the sale/leaseback of much of its real estate announced several weeks ago.

Tritton did try to put a positive spin on the very negative news by describing all of this as a work in process. “We are beginning to make bold and broad-based changes to modernize our business and better serve our customers. Our ability to achieve this and change the trajectory of our current results will take time, as we remaster the fundamentals of merchandising, pricing and promotion, and focus on our digital channels as part of our go-forward strategy.”

That may be so but for today at least investors aren’t buying it…or BBBY stock.

