Home Technology Before Apple Launches A Mini-LED 14-Inch MacBook Pro, This Laptop From MSI Will Arrive, May Be The First
Technology

Before Apple Launches A Mini-LED 14-Inch MacBook Pro, This Laptop From MSI Will Arrive, May Be The First

written by Forbes March 15, 2020
Before Apple Launches A Mini-LED 14-Inch MacBook Pro, This Laptop From MSI Will Arrive, May Be The First
16-inch MacBook Pro.

16-inch MacBook Pro.

Credit: Apple

MSI will launch a mini-LED laptop early next month, long before Apple brings out new mini-LED MacBooks in 2020 or 2021.

MSI will launch the Creator 17 laptop for content creators, the “first with a mini LED display,” MSI said in an email this past week.

Meanwhile, Apple is developing a total of six Mini-LED products including an iPad, iMac Pro, a 14.1-inch MacBook Pro, and a 16-inch MacBook Pro, according to reports citing Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

OLED Vs Mini-LED

I have been testing several OLED laptops from Hewlett-Packard and Dell and the difference is remarkable vis-a-vis standard LCD laptops.

OLEDs deliver more vibrant colors, deeper blacks, better contrast, and can take advantage of dark mode by turning off pixels and thereby saving battery life, among other advantages over LCDs. And the goodness of an OLED is more apparent on a bigger, laptop-sized display than a smaller smartphone screen.

(Note: Apple currently uses OLED displays on the iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone 11, and Apple Watch.)

Mini-LED is not a better OLED. Like standard LCD-based LED TVs, Mini-LEDs power the TV backlight, as explained here (CNET) and here (Medium).

OLEDs do not have backlighting because they can generate light on their own. While mini-LEDs emit light, they “still require a layer of LCD to illuminate in order to reproduce the color,” according to Medium.

Why mini-LED? In a standard LED TV there is a limit to how many LEDs you can use (for example, when used for “local dimming” to improve contrast).

Mini-LEDs, however, are tiny. “LEDs smaller than 0.2-millimeter tend to be called mini-LEDs. They’re often 0.1-millimeter or less…At around 0.01-millimeter, they’re called MicroLEDs,” according to CNET.

The upshot is, more LEDs* and better image quality than standard LED TVs — as long as companies are able to develop mini-LEDs that are more power efficient.

The proof will be in the pudding of course. And we’ll have to see if mini-LED is really a lot better than Apple’s current standard-LCD-based MacBooks or more of a marketing thing.

MSI Creator 17M.

MSI Creator 17M.

Credit: MSI

Notes:

*TCL’s mini-LED TV has over 25,000 mini-LEDs.

Source

0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

ExtraHop BrandVoice: How To Measure And Improve The...

January 24, 2020

New AARP Report: 50-Plus Population Driving Force In...

December 19, 2019

Google Promises To Keep Updating Chromebooks For 8...

January 23, 2020

Apple MacOS Catalina 10.15.2 Release: Should You Upgrade...

December 13, 2019

Why A Lack of Interoperability In Healthcare Is...

March 2, 2020

LeBron James’s 54 Million Instagram Followers Get A...

December 23, 2019

LG OLED65E9 OLED TV Review: Super Sonics

November 29, 2019

Apple’s New iPhone Finds Success Inside A Chaotic...

February 13, 2020

These Key Tech Trends Will Shape Philanthropy In...

January 6, 2020

Boeing’s Exit From Space Plane Project Is A...

January 24, 2020