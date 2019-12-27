Bellator 237: Date, Time, TV, And Live Stream

Bellator 237

Credit: Bellator

Bellator and Rizin will collaborate once again for the last of the major mixed martial arts cards in 2019.

In one of the meccas for combat sports, the Saitama Super Arena in Japan, two mixed martial arts legends will collide in the main event of an epic Bellator show. On Saturday night at Bellator 237, Fedor Emelianenko will clash with Quinton “Rampage” Jackson

Here’s how you can watch it.

Date: Saturday, December 28

Saturday, December 28 Time: 10 pm ET

10 pm ET TV: Paramount Network

Paramount Network Live Stream: DAZN

The Draw

LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 25: Bellator Heavyweight World Grand Prix Finalist Fedor Emelianenko … [+] weighs in at 236.2 pounds during the official weigh-ins for Bellator 214 at the Westin Los Angeles Airport in Los Angeles, Friday, Jan 25, 2019. (Photo by Hans Gutknecht/MediaNews Group/The Los Angeles Daily News via Getty Images)

MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Emelianenko and Jackson have remained draws within the MMA world despite both men being past their primes. Win or lose, Emelianenko has proven to be a ticket to high viewership for Bellator. He helped draw more than one million viewers at Bellator 214, and for every event he’s appeared in with the promotion.

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 26: Quinton “Rampage” Jackson speaks onstage during the Bellator-DAZN … [+] announcement press conference on June 26, 2018 at Viacom in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Bellator MMA)

Getty Images for Bellator MMA

Rampage hasn’t been far off with his level of commercial appeal. Whether he was battling Wanderlei Silva in their latest grudge match, Chael Sonnen or his rematch with King Mo, fans have turned out to see Rampage perform.

The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is still one of the most colorful and charismatic characters in combat sports. He’s also still notoriously difficult to KO and packs his own wallop in the stand-up game. The main event looks like a fight that will be contested entirely on the feet, and it will likely end in a KO.

Which legend will take the fall?

This fight is a novelty event, but Bellator has had commercial success with fights like this over the past five years. There is no reason to think it’ll change on Saturday, especially with the backdrop being such a hallowed venue like Saitama Super Arena.

The Rest of the Card

Here is a look at the complete card:

Heavyweight Main Event: Fedor Emelianenko (38-6, 1 NC) vs. Quinton “Rampage” Jackson (38-13)

160-lb. Contract Weight Co-Main Event: Michael Chandler (19-5) vs. Sidney Outlaw (14-3)

173-lb. Contract Weight Main Card Bout: Michael “Venom” Page (16-1) vs. Shinsho Anzai (11-3)

Welterweight Main Card Bout: Lorenz Larkin (21-7, 1 NC) vs. K-Taro Nakamura (35-10-2, 1 NC)

Flyweight Main Card Bout: Ilara Joanne (9-4) vs. Kana Watanabe (8-0-1)

Lightweight Main Card Bout: Goiti Yamauchi (24-4) vs. Daron Cruickshank (22-12, 1 NC)

Two catchweight bouts highlight the matches that will precede the main event. Former Bellator Lightweight Champion Michael Chandler was originally supposed to face Benson Henderson in a rematch, but an injury forced the latter out. Veteran Sidney Outlaw will take his place.

Michael “Venom” Page continues his comeback after a KO loss to Douglas Lima in the Welterweight Grand Prix earlier this year. Page’s catchweight clash with Shinsho Anzai will be his fifth fight of 2019.

The combination of Rizin and Bellator talents should make this an interesting and entertaining show to close out the year of MMA.

