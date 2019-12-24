Best Buy Alert: New AirPods, iPhones, Console, TV Deals Beat Black Friday Prices

Best Buy’s impressive holiday season sales continue to go from strength-to-strength. Now the store has multiple deals matching and even beating its best Black Friday prices across iPhones, AirPods, Galaxy smartphones, laptops and TVs. Here are the red hot deals you need to know about. Tip: this article will be updated daily.
Best Buy sales are red hot running into Christmas and New Year
Best Buy
Best Buy Console Live Deals
- 12/23 – NEW STORES – PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console – Only On PlayStation Bundle – $247.00 (save $53) – shop deal now / Best Buy: $249.99 / Costco: $50 off (members only) – shop deal now / Target: $249.99 Walmart: $249.99
- 12/23 – NEW STORES – PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – $354.99 (save $42.99) – shop deal now / Best Buy: $399.99 / Costco: Additional Controller, Spiderman GOTY Game + 3-Month PlayStation Plus Membership (members only) – shop deal now / Target: $399.99 / Walmart: $360.97
- BLACK FRIDAY PRICES RETURN TO ALL STORES – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition – $149.00 (save $100) – Amazon: $149 / Best Buy: $149.99 (currently unavailable) / Costco: $90 off includes 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate (members only – shop deal now / Target: $149.99 / Walmart: $149.00
Xbox One S 1TB deals are hitting all stores, including Best Buy
Best Buy
- NEW STORES – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Bundles (typically $299.99) – Amazon: $199.00 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Costco: $90 off with 2 Wireless Controllers & 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate (members only) – shop deal now / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $199.00 (12/23 – $20 PRICE REDUCTION)
- 12/23 – NEW STORES – Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB bundles (typically $499) – Amazon: $348.99 / B&H: $349.00 / Best Buy – $349.99 / Costco: $70 with 2 Wireless Controllers & 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate (members only) – shop deal now (12/23 – currently unavailable) Target: $349.99 / Walmart: from $349.00)
Best Buy Headphones Live Deals
AirPods are heavily discounted at most stores, including Best Buy
Best Buy
Sony’s XM3 noise canceling headphone range is the best available, and how heavily discounted
Best Buy
- NEW STORE – Samsung Galaxy Buds, Bluetooth True Wireless Earbuds (Wireless Charging Case Included), Silver – $110.99 (save $19) – shop deal now / Best Buy: $110.99 (save $19) / Walmart: $119.00
- Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones – Black – $169.00 – Amazon – shop deal now / Best Buy: $169.99 (save $30) / Target: $169.99 / Walmart: $169.00 (save $80.00)
Forbes
Best Buy Mac / MacBook / Laptop Live Deals
- MacBook Air 13.3-inch with Touch ID – Intel Core i5 – 8GB RAM – 128GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) – $999.99 (Save $100) – shop deal now
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – Best Buy (i3 version) – $599.00 (save $360) – shop deal now / Costco (i5 version – bundle) $1,299.99 (save $300) – shop deals now
Best Buy’s Microsoft Surface sale delivers significant savings
Best Buy
Best Buy Smartphones Live Deals
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max – Save up to $450 with qualified activation of an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro for Verizon, AT&T or Sprint – shop deal now
- STAR DEAL – iPhone SE, 32GB – Simple Mobile – Silver – $59.99 – the cheapest iPhone deal you will find this year – shop deal new
Best Buy’s stunning iPhone SE deal is one of the best you’ll find this year
Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB – Prism Black – $599.99 (save $150.00) – shop deal now / Best Buy: $599.99 (save $200.00) – shop deal now
Best Buy has big cash savings on unlocked Galaxy smartphones
Best Buy
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Cell Phone with 512GB (U.S. Warranty), Aura Black/ Note10+ $999.99 (save $200) – shop deal now / Best Buy: $949.99 (save $250.00)
- Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB (typically $1,099) – Amazon: $899.99 (save $200) / Best Buy: $849.99 (save $250)
- Galaxy Note 9 – Unlocked 512GB – Save up to $350 – Samsung.com – shop deal now / Amazon: $829.99 (save $420.00) / Best Buy: $699.99 (save $550)
- Google Pixel 3a XL – 64GB Memory – Unlocked (typically $399) Amazon $359.99 / Best Buy $249
Best Buy Smart Device Live Deals
Best Buy Tablet Live Deals
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad (2019 model) is on sale at Best Buy and several other stores
Best Buy
- Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch Wi-Fi + 4G LTE (2019 Model) 64GB and 256GB – 64GB from $479.00 / 256GB from $579.00 (save $100) – B&H: Shop deal now / Best Buy: shop deal now
- Galaxy Tab S6 – $549.99 ($100 saving) – the best Android tablet you can buy – Amazon: $549.99 (save $100) / B&H: $549.99 (save $100) / Best Buy – $549.99 (save $100)
- Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch, 128GB – $199.99 (save $100) – Costco – shop deal now (members only) / Amazon: $276.95 (save $60) B&H: $279.99 / Best Buy: $279.99 / Samsung: $279.99 (save $50) / Walmart: $284.99
Best Buy TV Live Deals
- Apple TV 4K (64GB) – $194.99 (save $5) – B&H: $194.99 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Costco: $189.99 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $194.00
- NEW – LG – 70-inch Class – LED – UM6970PUA Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – $599.99 (Save $200.00)
- NEW – Samsung – 70-inch Class – LED – 6 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – $649.99 (save $250.00) (with free Google Nest mini) /
- NEW – LG – 65-inch Class – LED – UM7300PUA Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – $549.99 (save $150.00)
- NEW – Samsung – 65-inch Class – LED – 8 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – $899.99 (save $200.00)
- NEW – Sony – 65-inch Class – LED – X900F Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR – $1,099.99 (Save $400)
My Best Buy daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.
___
Follow Gordon on Facebook
My Daily Deal Guides on Forbes
Amazon Christmas Sales: Here Are The Best Live Deals [Updated]
Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro Latest Sales: Here Are The Best Deals [Updated]
Apple Christmas Sales: AirPods Pro, iPad, iPhone, New MacBook Pro Best Deals
Walmart Christmas Sale: The Best iPhone, Galaxy, PS4, Xbox, HDTV Deals