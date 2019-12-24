Best Buy Alert: Stunning New AirPods, iPhones, Xbox, PS4, 4K TV Deals

Best Buy’s impressive holiday season sales continue to go from strength-to-strength. Now the store has multiple deals matching and even beating its best Black Friday prices across iPhones, AirPods, Galaxy smartphones, laptops and TVs. Here are the red hot deals you need to know about. Tip: this article will be updated daily.

Best Buy’s Star Apple Deals

12/23 – AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP FROM SOME TARGET STORES – AirPods Pro (typically $249.99) – Amazon – $249.00 (12/19 still out of stock!) / B&H – $249.99 (availability 6-10 weeks) / Best Buy – $249.99 ( “getting more soon”) / Target – $249.99 (12/23 – AVAILABLE FOR PICK UP FROM SOME STORES) / Walmart – $249.00 (out of stock)

AirPods with Charging Case (typically $159.99) – Amazon: $139.00 / B&H – $139.99 / Best Buy: $144.99 / Staples: $139.00 / Target: $144.99 / Walmart: $144.00

AirPods are heavily discounted at most stores, including Best Buy

Best Buy

AirPods with Wireless Charging Case (typically $199.99) – Amazon: $169.00 (12/21 -$30 FURTHER REDUCTION) / B&H – $179.00 (12/22 – $10 FURTHER REDUCTION) / Best Buy: $199.99 / Target: $169.99 / Walmart: $169.00

12/22 STOCK CHANGES – Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones (typically $249) – Amazon: $199.95 / Kohls: $199.99 (12/22 – OUT OF STOCK) – / Best Buy: £199.99 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $199.95

TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Gray – $179.99 (12/21 – $20 FURTHER REDUCTION – save $170) – Best Buy – shop deal now

TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless (typically $199) – Amazon: $89.99 / Best Buy: $89.99 / Walmart: $89.00

Best Buy Live Tablet Deals

Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad (2019 model) is on sale at Best Buy and several other stores

Best Buy

Phone 11 Series

iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max – Save up to $450 with qualified activation of an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro for Verizon, AT&T or Sprint – shop deal now

STAR DEAL – iPhone SE, 32GB – Simple Mobile – Silver – $59.99 – the cheapest iPhone deal you will find this year – shop deal new

Best Buy’s stunning iPhone SE deal is one of the best you’ll find this year

Best Buy

Best Buy Console Live Deals

Xbox One S 1TB deals are hitting all stores, including Best Buy

Best Buy

Best Buy Headphones Live Deals

Sony’s XM3 noise canceling headphone range is the best available, and how heavily discounted

Best Buy

Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling in-Ear Headphones – Amazon: $198.00, Best Buy $199, Target: $199, Walmart: $198

12/19 NEW STORES – Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones (typically $249) – Amazon: $199.95 / Kohls: $199.99 (12/22 – OUT OF STOCK) – / Best Buy: £199.99 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $199.95

TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Gray – $179.99 (12/21 – $20 FURTHER REDUCTION – save $170) – Best Buy – shop deal now

TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless (typically $199) – Amazon: $89.99 / Best Buy: $89.99 / Walmart: $89.00

Best Buy Smartphones Live Deals

12/22 STAR BUYS – Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB – Prism Black – $599.99 (save $150.00) – shop deal now / Best Buy: $599.99 (save $200.00) – shop deal now

Best Buy has big cash savings on unlocked Galaxy smartphones

Best Buy

12/22 NEW – Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Cell Phone with 512GB (U.S. Warranty), Aura Black/ Note10+ $999.99 (save $200) – shop deal now / Best Buy: $949.99 (save $250.00)

Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB (typically $1,099) – Amazon: $899.99 (save $200) / Best Buy: $849.99 (save $250)

12/22 – NEW STORES – Galaxy Note 9 – Unlocked 512GB – Save up to $350 – Samsung.com – shop deal now / Amazon: $829.99 (save $420.00) / Best Buy: $699.99 (save $550)

12/18 NEW STAR DEAL – Google Pixel 3a XL – 64GB Memory – Unlocked (typically $399) Amazon $359.99 / Best Buy $249

Best Buy Mac / MacBook / Laptop Live Deals

MacBook Air 13.3-inch with Touch ID – Intel Core i5 – 8GB RAM – 128GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) – $999.99 (Save $100) – shop deal now

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – Best Buy (i3 version) – $599.00 (save $360) – shop deal now / Costco (i5 version – bundle) $1,299.99 (save $300) – shop deals now

Best Buy’s Microsoft Surface sale delivers significant savings

Best Buy

Best Buy Smart Device Deals

Best Buy TV Deals

Apple TV 4K (64GB) – $194.99 (save $5) – B&H: $194.99 / Best Buy: $199.99 / Costco: $189.99 / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $194.00

NEW – LG – 70-inch Class – LED – UM6970PUA Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – $599.99 (Save $200.00)

NEW – Samsung – 70-inch Class – LED – 6 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – $649.99 (save $250.00) (with free Google Nest mini) /

NEW – LG – 65-inch Class – LED – UM7300PUA Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – $549.99 (save $150.00)

NEW – Samsung – 65-inch Class – LED – 8 Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K UHD TV with HDR – $899.99 (save $200.00)

NEW – Sony – 65-inch Class – LED – X900F Series – 2160p – Smart – 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR – $1,099.99 (Save $400)

My Best Buy daily deals guide will be updated regularly with new deals and price changes, so be sure to bookmark this page.

