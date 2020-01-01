Best Buy Sale Alert: New Deals Beat Black Friday Prices [Updated]

Best Buy’s holiday season sales are going from strength-to-strength. Multiple deals now match or beat their Black Friday prices across iPhones, AirPods, Galaxy smartphones, laptops, TVs and more. So here are the deals you need to know about.
Best Buy Console Live Deals
Best PS4 Pro Deals
- 01/01 – PRICE CHANGES – PlayStation 4 Pro 1TB Console – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Bundle – (typically $399.99) – Amazon: $349.99 ($4 price reduction) / B&H: $371.99 (further $4 price reduction) / Best Buy: $399.99 / Costco: Additional Controller, Spiderman GOTY Game + 3-Month Playstation Plus Membership: $479.99 (members only) / Target: $399.99 / Walmart: $356.99 ($4 price reduction)
Best PS4 Slim Deals
- 12/31 – PRICE INCREASE – PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console – Only On PlayStation Bundle – (typically $299) – Amazon: $248.88 / B&H: $289.99 ($10 price reduction) / Best Buy: $299.99 ($50 price increase) / Costco: $50 off (members only) / Target: $299.99 ($50 price increase) / Walmart: $259.95 ($10 price increase)
Best PS4 Accessories Deals
- 01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – Logitech – G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel for PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 – Black – (typically $399.99) – Amazon: $199.99 / B&H: $399.99 ($100 price increase)/ Best Buy: $199.99 / Walmart: $245
- 12/31 – STOCK CHANGES – Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller, Midnight Blue – (typically $69) – Amazon: $46.96 / Best Buy: $56.99 / Target: $59.99 / Walmart: $39.99
Video Game Deals
- PS4 VIDEO GAME SALES – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco: (members only) / Target / Walmart
Xbox One X and Xbox One S prices continue to be heavily discounted
Xbox One S Deals
- 01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $184.79 ($1 price increase) / Best Buy: $149.99 (currently unavailable) / Costco: (members only item) + 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate / Microsoft: from $249 / Target: $249.99 (PLUS Save $10 on an Xbox Controller with Xbox One Bundle purchase) / Walmart: $159 (includes 3 games) ($1 price reduction)
- 01/01 – PRICE AND STOCK CHANGES – Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Bundles (typically $299.99) – Amazon: $234.45.($63 price increase) / B&H: $299 ($100 price increase) / Best Buy: $299.99 ($100 price increase) / Target – $299.99 ($100 price increase) / Walmart – $299.99 ($90 price increase)
Xbox One X Deals
- 01/01 – PRICE AND STOCK CHANGES – Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB bundles (typically $499) – Amazon: $385 (further $20 price increase) / B&H: $499 ($150 price increase) / Best Buy – $499.99 ($150 price increase) / Microsoft: $449 (+ free 2nd controller) ($100 price increasse) / Target- $499.99 ($150 price increase) / Walmart – from $496
Xbox Accessories Deals
Video Game Deals
- XBOX VIDEO GAME SALE – up to $30 off titles like FIFA 20, Gears 5 ($60 to $35), Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ($60 to $38), Marvel’s Spiderman ($40 to $19), Red Dead Redemption 2 ($60 to $39), Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ($60 to $45) and more – Amazon / Best Buy / Costco (members only) / Target / Walmart
Best Buy AirPods/Headphones Deals
AirPods are heavily discounted at most stores, including Best Buy
- 01/01 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – AirPods Pro – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $234.98 / B&H: $249.99 ($16 price increase – availability 6-10 weeks) / Best Buy: $249.99 / Staples: $249 (available in some stores out of stock for delivery) / Target: $249.99 (out of stock) / Walmart: $249 (out of stock)
- 01/01 – PRICE CHANGES – AirPods with Charging Case – (typically $159.99) – Amazon: $139 / B&H: $144.99 ($10 price increase) / Best Buy: $144.99 / Staples: $144 / Target: $144.99 / Walmart: $139
- 01/01 – PRICE AND STOCK CHANGES – AirPods with Wireless Charging Case – (typically $199.99) – Amazon: $169 / B&H – $174.95 ($15 price increase) / Best Buy: $199.99 / Staples: $199 ($10 increase) / Target: $169.99 / Walmart: $169 (back in stock)
- 01/01 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGES – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones – (typically $299) – Amazon: $199.98 / Best Buy: $269.99 (refurbished) ($135 price increase) / Target: $179.99 / Walmart: $179.54 ($20 price reduction but out of stock)
- 01/01 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGES – TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Beats Studio³ Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones – Gray – (typically $349.95) – Amazon: $349.95 ($70 price increase) / B&H: $349.95 ($70 price increase) / Best Buy: $199.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $349
- 01/01 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGES – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones – (typically $249) – Amazon: $199.95 ($50 price reduction) / Best Buy: £199.99 ($50 price reduction) / Staples: $249.95 / Target: $249.99 / Walmart: $249.95
- 01/01 – PRICE CHANGES – TOP DEAL – Beats by Dr. Dre – Powerbeats³ Wireless – (typically $199.95) – Amazon: $89.99 ($29 price reduction) / Best Buy: $99.99 (further $4 price increase) / Target: $199.99 / Walmart: $100 ($19 price reduction)
- 01/01 – PRICE CHANGES – Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones – Black – (typically $199.99) – Amazon: $199 ($30 price increase) / B&H: $199 ($30 price increase) / Best Buy: $199.99 ($30 price increase) / Staples: $199 ($30 price increase) / Target: $199.99 (£30 price increase) / Walmart: $199 ($30 price increase)
- 12/31 – PRICE CHANGES – Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Noise-Cancelling, with Alexa voice control, enabled with Bose AR – (typically $349.99) – Amazon – $349 ($70 price increase) / B&H: $349 ($70 price increase) / Best Buy: $349.99 ($70 price increase) / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $349 ($70 price increase)
- Jabra Elite 65t Earbuds – Alexa Enabled, True Wireless Earbuds – (typically $169.99) – Amazon: $151.99 / Best Buy: $99.99 / Costco: $30 off (members only) / Target: $99.99 (refurbished) ($20 price increase) / Walmart: $129.99 ($30 price increase)
- 12/31 – PRICE CHANGES – Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones WH1000XM3 – (typically $349.99) – Amazon: $278 ($70 price reduction) / Best Buy: $279.99 ($70 price reduction) / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $348
- 12/30 – PRICE CHANGES – Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Bluetooth Noise Canceling in-Ear Headphones – (typically $229.99) – Amazon: $228 ($30 price increase) / B&H: $228 / Best Buy: $229.99 / Target: $229.99 / Walmart: $228
Sony’s XM3 noise canceling headphone range is the best available, and how heavily discounted
Best Buy Mac / MacBook / Laptop Live Deals
Best Buy’s Microsoft Surface sale delivers significant savings
- MacBook Air 13.3-inch with Touch ID – Intel Core i5 – 8GB RAM – 128GB Solid State Drive (Latest Model) – (typically $1,099.99) – $1,099.99 – shop deal now ($100 price increase)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 – Best Buy (i3 version) – (typially $959) – $699 – shop deal now ($100 price increase) / Costco (i5 version – bundle) – (typically $1,599.99) – $1,299.99 – shop deals now
Best Buy Smartphones Live Deals
Best Buy’s stunning iPhone SE deal is one of the best you’ll find this year
- iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max – Save up to $250 with qualified activation of an iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro for Verizon, AT&T or Sprint – Best Buy – shop deal now
- STAR DEAL – iPhone SE, 32GB – Simple Mobile – Silver – $59.99 – the cheapest iPhone deal you will find this year – Best Buy – shop deal new
- 01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB – Prism Black – $649.99 (save $150) – shop deal now ($50 price increase) / Best Buy: $599.99 (save $200) – shop deal now
- Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Cell Phone with 512GB (U.S. Warranty), Aura Black/ Note10+ $999.99 (save $200) – shop deal now / Best Buy: $949.99 (save $250)
- Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB (typically $1,099) – Amazon: $899.99 (save $200) / Best Buy: $849.99 (save $250)
- Google Pixel 3a XL – 64GB Memory – Unlocked (typically $399) Amazon $448.78 ($88 price increase) / Best Buy $349 ($100 price increase)
Best Buy Smart Device Live Deals
- STAR BUY – Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) – (typically $849) – Amazon – $599 / Best Buy – $599
Best Buy Tablet Live Deals
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad (2019 model) is on sale at Best Buy and several other stores
- 10.2-inch 2019 32GB iPad (typically $329.99) Amazon – $329 / Best Buy: $249.99 Staples: $289 / Target: $249.99 / B&H: $299
- 01/01 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – Apple iPad Air 10.5-inch Wi-Fi + 4G LTE (2019 Model) 64GB and 256GB – 64GB from $479 / 256GB from $579 (save $100) – B&H: $519 – Shop deal now / Best Buy: $629.99 – shop deal now
- 01/01 – PRICE CHANGES – Galaxy Tab A 10.1-inch, 128GB – (typically $329.99) – Amazon: $269 / B&H: $299.99 ($20 price increase) / Best Buy: $329.99 ($50 price increase) / Costco – shop deal now (members only) / Samsung: $329.99 ($50 price increase) / Walmart: $319 ($34 price increase)
Best Buy TV Live Deals
Massive savings on TVs are now available at Best Buy in all price brackets and sizes
Best TV Deals Over $1,000
- 01/01 – $400 PRICE INCREASE – LG OLED65C9PUA C9 Series 65-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart OLED TV – (typically $3,496.99) – Amazon: $2,496.99 / B&H: $2.496.99 / Best Buy: $2,499.99 / Target: $2,499.99 / Walmart: $2,496.99
- 01/01 – $100 PRICE INCREASE – LG OLED55B9PUA B9 Series 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV (2019) – (typically $1,596.99) – Amazon: $1,396.99 (£100 price increase) / B&H: $1,396.99 / Best Buy: $1,399.99 / Costco: $1,399.99 / Target: $1,399.99 / Walmart: $1,396.99
- 01/01 – STOCK AND PRICE CHANGE – ($200 PRICE INCREASE) – Samsung UN75RU8000FXZA Flat 75-inch 4K 8 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $2,199.99) – Amazon: $1,497.99 / Best Buy: $1,499.99 / Costco: (member only item) (offer valid – 01/26/20) / Walmart: $1,497.99
- 01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – ($200 PRICE INCREASE) – Sony XBR-65A9G 65-inch TV: MASTER Series BRAVIA OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility – 2019 Model – (typically $3,799.99) – Amazon: $3,498 / B&H: $3,498 / Best Buy: $3,499.99 / Walmart: $3,498
- 01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – Sony XBR65X900F 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility (typically $2,799.99) – Amazon: $1,798 / B&H: $1,798 / Best Buy: $1,999.99 ($200 price increase) / Costco: $2,498 / Walmart: $1,998 ($200 price increase)
Best TV Deals $500-$1,000
- 12/31 PRICE CHANGES – LG UM6970PUA 70-inch Class HDR 4K UHD Smart LED TV – (typically $896.99) – Amazon: $780.96 / B&H: $796.99) / Best Buy: $799.99 / Target: $799.99 / Walmart: $839
- TCL 65-inch Class 6-Series 4K UHD QLED Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart TV – 65R625 – (typically $1,099.99) – Amazon: $799.99 / B&H: $799.99 / Best Buy: $799.99
- 12/31 PRICE CHANGES – Samsung QN49Q60RAFXZA Flat 49-inch QLED 4K Q60 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $999.99) – Amazon: $697.99 / B&H: $697.99 / Best Buy: $699.99 / Samsung: $699.99 / Walmart: $697.99
- 01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung UN55RU7300FXZA Curved 55-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $699.99) – Amazon $627.92 ($80 price increase) / B&H: $477.99 / Best Buy: $479.99 / Samsung: $479.99 / Walmart: $477.99
- 01/01 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung UN65RU7100FXZA Flat 65-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $899.99) – Amazon: $599.99 ($100 price reduction) / B&H: $597.99 / Best Buy: $599.99 / Target: $599.99 / Walmart: $739.99
Best TV Deals Under $500
- 12/31 – PRICE CHANGE – Samsung UN43RU7100FXZA Flat 43-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $429.99) – $327.99 – Amazon $327.99 / B&H: $327.99 ($33 price increase) / Best Buy: $329.99 / Samsung: $329.99
- Samsung UN50RU7100FXZA Flat 50-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility (2019 Model) – (typically $499.99) – Amazon: $347.99 / B&H: $347.99 / Best Buy: $349.99 / Samsung: $349.99 / Target: $349.99 / Walmart: $379.92
- TCL 32S327 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV – (typically $249.99) – Amazon: $149.99 / Best Buy: $149.99 / Walmart: $149.99
- 12/31 – PRICE INCREASE – TCL 50S425 50-inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV (2019) – (typically $369.99) – Amazon: $299.99 / B&H: $259.99 / Best Buy: $259.99 / Target: $349.99 ($90 price increase) / Walmart: $248
