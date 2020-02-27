Bethesda’s Giving Away A New ‘Doom Eternal’ Custom Guitar

proudly showing off gameplay, they’re letting folks get in some hands-on time with it at PAX East this weekend, and it’s generally looking like the big, crazy sequel the last Doom deserves.

Starting today, the publisher is holding a Twitter giveaway for a custom Jackson JS Series Dinky JS12 guitar. The Dinky JS12 is normally about a $179 value, but this particular axe is the sort of thing most Doom fans would treat as the ultimate display piece.

It appears to come with 22 frets, dual humbucker pickups, and a whammy bar, so you could probably do a pretty decent Mick Gordon impression if you practiced up a bit. If you’re following Eternal coverage, you’ll recognize the Doom Slayer and Crucible blade on the body of the guitar; there’s also a tasteful Doom Eternal logo where the Jackson one would normally be.

There are four guitars being given away in total—three during a live raffle at Bethesda Game Days this weekend and one from Twitter. (Folks attending PAX East can enter the live drawing on Friday and on Saturday; there’s an entry box located at the Laugh Boston comedy club, where Bethesda’s festivities are taking place.)

To enter the Twitter raffle, just follow the official Doom Twitter account and retweet the giveaway tweet featuring the guitar image. The drawing runs from now till March 2.

Full giveaway rules can be found in PDF form right here.

” readability=”38.182043343653″>

Doom Eternal

id Software

Id Software’s long-awaited sequel to Doom 2016 is the headlining act for video-game publisher Bethesda Softworks this year, and they’re doing all they can to drum up excitement for it. They’ve been proudly showing off gameplay, they’re letting folks get in some hands-on time with it at PAX East this weekend, and it’s generally looking like the big, crazy sequel the last Doom deserves.

Starting today, the publisher is holding a Twitter giveaway for a custom Jackson JS Series Dinky JS12 guitar. The Dinky JS12 is normally about a $179 value, but this particular axe is the sort of thing most Doom fans would treat as the ultimate display piece.

It appears to come with 22 frets, dual humbucker pickups, and a whammy bar, so you could probably do a pretty decent Mick Gordon impression if you practiced up a bit. If you’re following Eternal coverage, you’ll recognize the Doom Slayer and Crucible blade on the body of the guitar; there’s also a tasteful Doom Eternal logo where the Jackson one would normally be.

There are four guitars being given away in total—three during a live raffle at Bethesda Game Days this weekend and one from Twitter. (Folks attending PAX East can enter the live drawing on Friday and on Saturday; there’s an entry box located at the Laugh Boston comedy club, where Bethesda’s festivities are taking place.)

To enter the Twitter raffle, just follow the official Doom Twitter account and retweet the giveaway tweet featuring the guitar image. The drawing runs from now till March 2.

Full giveaway rules can be found in PDF form right here.