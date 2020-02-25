Betting Odds Underestimate Chicago Fire FC And Inter Miami, According To FiveThirtyEight

Owner David Beckham’s Inter Miami will play their first MLS game this weekend, but they’re already … [+] considered one of the 10 teams most likely to win the 2020 MLS Cup, according to FiveThirtyEight.

On Saturday, the 2020 MLS seasons opens, kicking off one of the unpredictable club competitions on the planet.

As of the opening weekend, defending Supporters’ Shield winners LAFC are the clear favorites. Yet noted statistical analysis website FiveThirtyEight gives coach Bob Bradley’s side just a 25% chance to lift MLS Cup. The same projections give 20 of the league’s 26 teams at least a 1% chance of taking home the title.

For context, the same site gave nine teams at least a 1% chance of winning Spain’s La Liga at season’s open, only six teams such a chance at England’s Premier League, and only five teams the same chance at the Germany’s Bundesliga. In each league, the preseason favorite was projected as better than a 50-50 shot to win it all.

Part of MLS’ unpredictability owes to its playoff system and part of it owes to the league’s competitive balance mechanisms. Regardless, it’s a league with a high level of uncertainty, which means possible contenders can often fly under the preseason radar. (See the 2019 Philadelphia Union.)

So who might those teams be this year? Well, one way to look at it might be to compare FiveThirtyEight’s predictions against odds given by two American sportsbooks, FanDuel and FOX Bet. By that measure, it’s pretty clear whom the public are sleeping on: newly rebranded Chicago Fire FC and incoming expansion side Inter Miami.

NOTE: Odds in bold represent when the amount of money bet as a percentage of a potential winning payout is less than the percentage probability of MLS Cup victory as calculated by FiveThirtyEight.

FiveThirtyEight gives both teams a top-10 chance at winning MLS Cup, even though neither is fetching odds on the betting market that would indicate the same.(Philadelphia and Colorado are also receiving odds from both sportsbooks with payouts that would exceed their MLS Cup probability, though in a less striking way.)

If you’re the type to wager on such matters where it is legal, this could influence your decision making prior to Friday. Even if you’re not, what’s just as interesting is what these odds suggest about how we think before the season about MLS teams’ chances.

Unlike FiveThirtyEight’s projections, which are based on mathematical modeling, betting odds aren’t necessarily based on actual probabilities so much as the public’s perception of probabilities. That’s because correctly set odds theoretically draw equal wagering across all sides, allowing the house to claim a small profit no matter the outcome.

In other words, if FiveThirtyEight is correct in its forecasts for Miami and Chicago, that doesn’t mean the sportsbooks are wrong to downplay those teams’ chances if the public are also downplaying them. And there is one major reason bettors could be doing just that despite the considerable quality on both rosters: uncertainty.

While Inter Miami have made a blockbuster splash for Rodolfo Pizarro and could well make more before season’s end, they remain an expansion team, with exactly zero competitive matches under their belt so far. The squad has experienced players and an experienced coach in Diego Alonso, but until they are on the field in a league match, it’s impossible to know what to expect if you measure by the eye test.

Chicago Fire FC are entering a new era under new controlling owner Joe Mansueto, sporting director Georg Heitz and manager Raphael Wicky. They even rebranded the team colors and logo in a move roundly criticized by most fans. And they are trying to escape a recent history of irrelevance under previous majority owner Andrew Hauptman. While their roster rebuild has progressed nicely since their new technical staff was finally installed earlier this winter, there’s plenty of established skepticism to combat both locally and leaguewide.

To be fair, it’s also possible that there is something about FiveThirtyEight’s modeling that causes it to overrate the quality of Chicago and Miami’s teams.

As one final note, the contrast in odds between FanDuel and FOX Bet also highlights a growing point of contention among MLS followers: whether the single-entity structure and salary cap that have both eroded over time still level the league playing field ito a meaningful degree.

FanDuel’s odds for its least likely winners winners aren’t nearly as high as FOX Bet’s, suggesting the latter has determined it’s a lot less likely that a fringe playoff team catches fire at the right time and wins it all.

The last time a team finishing lower than fifth in the Supporters’ Shield overall league standings won the MLS Cup was the 2012 LA Galaxy, who were eighth in the regular season table. Spending on players was much more uniform across the league back then, and if anything the Galaxy were the exception with David Beckham, Landon Donovan and Robbie Keane on their roster.

Even as the playoff field has expanded from 10 teams then to 14 today, no one else has come close particularly close to pulling off a Cinderella story since. Prior to the 2012 Galaxy, 2009 Real Salt Lake and the 2010 Colorado Rapids were also teams that came from the fringes of the playoff picture to win it all.

