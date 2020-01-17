Betty White Turns 98

In this Feb. 15, 2015 file photo, Betty White attends the SNL 40th Anniversary Special at … [+] Rockefeller Plaza in New York. White will be honored with this year’s lifetime achievement award next month at the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards. The Daytime Emmys air April 26 on the Pop network. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Ten years ago, when TV Land’s Hot in Cleveland was about to premiere, I remember thinking how bold, and exciting, it was to see Betty White back in a regularly scheduled sitcom. “At first, no…I would never commit to something like this at my age,” she told me in an interview for the former trade magazine Mediaweek. “I took on the role of Elka only as a guest shot in the pilot. But after feeling the chemistry between the four of us — Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves and Wendie Mallick – and seeing the caliber of the writing, I wanted in.”

Hot in Cleveland ultimately ran for six seasons, marking Betty’s third long-running hit comedy (following The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls). And, today, we wish this legendary performer a happy 98th birthday.

“I started in this business doing live television — five-and-one-half hours a day, six days a week on a variety show called Hollywood in Television,” remembered Betty. “That was in 1949, and this is boring, I know, but I have never had any regrets. Some things works, and some didn’t. A show like The Golden Girls should have ended when Bea Arthur left.”

Following Arthur’s departure, The Golden Girls morphed into The Golden Palace, with White, Rue McClanahan and Estelle Getty running a small hotel in Miami.

“But why look back?,” she said. “Everything was an experience.”

Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, Bea Arthur and Betty White (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection … [+] via Getty Images)

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

“One of my favorite memories was that Sunday morning when, there I was with Allen (Ludden), minding my own business and there was Mary Tyler Moore and Grant Tinker knocking at our door.

White, at the time, made what was supposed to be a one-shot guest appearance on sitcom The Mary Tyler Moore Show as “Happy Homemaker” Sue Ann Nivens. “They were looking for a ‘Betty White type,’” joked White. “And suddenly it dawned on them to ask me!”

“The response was so positive, they asked me to be a regular on the series,” she recalled. “I was overjoyed!”

As regular on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, White won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series twice. Including being named Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the first season of The Golden Girls, White is an eight-time Emmy Award winner. Her most recent victory was in 2010 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Saturday Night Live on NBC in 2010.

(Original Caption) Mary Tyler Moore and her weekly comedy series won five Emmy’s at the 28th Annual … [+] Television Academy Awards May 17 to top all other shows for the 1975-76 season. Show regulars (left to right) Edward Asner, Betty White, Mary Tyler Moore and Ted Knight. All won their Emmy’s for their roles in The Mary Tyler Moore Show except Asner, who won his for his performance in Rich Man, Poor Man.

Bettmann Archive

Recognized as the first woman to produce a sitcom in Life With Elizabeth, which aired from 1953 to 1955, Betty White received her first Emmy nomination for her work on that series. She was also the first female to receive an Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show host in 1983 for the daytime show Just Men. Due to her numerous appearances on game shows over the years, she has been deemed the “First Lady of Game Shows.” And, of course, she was married to Password host Allen Ludden for 18 years (until his death in 1981).

19th March 1974: American actor Betty White stands smiling with her husband, TV producer and host … [+] Allen Ludden (d. 1981), wearing a tuxedo, at an International Broadcasting Awards dinner tribute to Mary Tyler Moore. (Photo by Frank Edwards/Fotos International/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Other TV series featuring Betty included sitcoms Date With the Angels (1957-58), The Betty White Show (1977-78, and featuring former MTM co-star Georgia Engel), Mama’s Family (recurring 1983-86 and opposite future The Golden Girls star Rue McClanahan), Bob (1993), Maybe This Time (1995-96), Ladies Man (1999-2001); drama Boston Legal (recurring, 2003-06); and daytime drama The Bold and the Beautiful in 2009.

Also in 2009, Betty made a splash (and was “tackled” in the process) in a Super Bowl XLIV commercial for Snickers, which won the top spot on the USA Today Super Bowl Ad Meter.

Today, on this 17th day of January, we wish beloved Betty White a very Happy Birthday! Just two years tom go until three digits!

Betty White speaks onstage during the 70th Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in … [+] Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)