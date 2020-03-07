Beware Of This Major Student Loan Scam

Getty

These 5 defendants got busted for a major student loan scam.

Here’s what you need to know – and how to avoid it.

Student Loan Scam

California’s Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced criminal charges against five defendants with allegedly running a student loan repayment scam. The scam involved allegedly charging student loan borrowers for student loan assistance services that were offered for free through the federal government.

Let’s make sure you know what to look for so this never happens to you.

Here are 4 things to watch out for with student loan repayment.

1. Never pay an upfront fee

Student loan scammers love to charge upfront frees for your student loans. Here’s the thing: it’s illegal for a company to charge you an upfront fee before they perform a service for you. Student loan forgiveness is ripe for student loan scams. Don’t pay any fees for student loan forgiveness. Know this: No matter what any company promises, no company can forgive your student loans. If you want student loan forgiveness, there are programs to forgive your federal student loans. These include Public Service Loan Forgiveness, Teacher Loan Forgiveness and student loan forgiveness through income-driven repayment plans.

2. Avoid companies that claim they’re “affiliated” with the U.S. Department of Education

If a company says they’re affiliated with the U.S. Department of Education and promises to save you money, don’t believe them. Don’t trust any company that promises they have an “inside” connection to forgive student loans or consolidate your student loans. If a company wants to charge you a fee for student loan consolidation, don’t pay. Student loan consolidation is completely free and offered directly through the federal government.

3. Don’t be pressured to sign up for a limited time offer

This is not a Black Friday sale. When it comes to your student loans, you usually have time. Don’t get pressured. If you’re told to “Act Now,” that should be a red flag. Income-driven repayment and student loan consolidation, for example, are not going away. That said, student loan refinancing rates can go up or down, so it’s possible those rates could change.

4. Don’t hire a company to negotiate your student loans

No company can negotiate your student loans. A company can’t wipe out some or all of your student loans. Your student loan balance typically cannot be magically negotiated away. Lenders, including the federal government, don’t negotiate student loan balances. If a company promises you this, it’s likely a scam.

Do This Instead

Most student loan repayment options are free. Where should you start? Start with these four options – all of which have no fees:

