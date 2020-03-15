Biden Updates His Higher Education Plan

Ahead of tonight’s Democratic presidential debate, former Vice President Joe Biden released a new … [+] higher education plan. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Last year, former Vice President Joe Biden released his higher education plan as part of his presidential campaign. Among many components, it made community college tuition-free for all American families and provided a significant increase in the Pell Grant. Biden is now the all-but-certain Democratic nominee and is doing something many candidates do as other candidates drop out: adopt some of their ideas. Today ahead of his one-on-one debate with Senator Sanders, Biden announced that he has done that and released his new higher education plan.

This weekend Biden announced that he was embracing two ideas of other candidates. First, he was endorsing Senator Elizabeth Warren’s bankruptcy plan. Second, he was embracing part of a proposal from Senator Bernie Sanders—the College for All Act of 2017. This bill would make public community colleges tuition-free for all American families and public four-year colleges tuition-free for families earning up to $125,000 annually.

Sanders supporters might criticize this because in his updated plan released in 2019 Sanders made tuition free for all families, regardless of their income. Sanders’s new plan also included a one-time student debt forgiveness proposal in his plan (though he did not eliminate the student loan program). Biden did not embrace that idea and, while Sanders supporters might not like that, many other voters will be glad to see he didn’t embrace such a big proposal.

Not making public college tuition-free for all families became a contentious issue last fall between Senator Warren and Mayor Pete Buttigieg. Warren provided it to all families and Buttigieg limited it to families earning below $100,000, though reduced tuition for families up to $150,000.

It is likely some might attack Biden in a similar way. But that misses some important points. While the heated debate focused on the number of students who weren’t covered under Buttigieg’s plan, it missed that most students would be covered, by far. Biden’s plan would cover more than 80 percent of students. And beyond that many of the highest income earning families send their students to elite private institutions.

This new plan is a big step for Biden and shows he is trying to consolidate support from Democrats including among liberals. A new poll released this morning showed that Biden had 61% of Democrats nationally support Biden compared to 32% for Sanders. Adopting plans from other candidates will only help him signal to the broader Democratic electorate that he will unify the party.

I am a senior advisor for policy and strategy at New America. Follow me on Twitter and connect with me on LinkedIn.

Source